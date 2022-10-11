ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital city of northeastern Badakhshan province, a Taliban official said.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director of the Taliban news agency Bakhtar, said the center of the quake was Shaghnan district and it was felt in other parts of the province.

He had no information on any casualties or damage caused by the quake, but local media reported it was felt around 350 kilometers away in northern Balkh province.

In June, a powerful earthquake ignited another crisis in the struggling country, underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. United Nations officials said at the time that 770 people were killed, while the Taliban put the death toll at 1,150.

Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to the Taliban's calls for international help.

The international cutoff of Afghanistan’s financing has deepened the country’s economic collapse and fueled its humanitarian crises.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Earthquake#Badakhshan Province#United Nations#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in occupied Donetsk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists as Russia’s war nears the eight-month mark. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, wounding six people. The attacks on both sides came as Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine’s armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive. Last week, in retaliation, the Kremlin launched what is believed to be its largest coordinated air and missile raids on Ukraine’s key infrastructure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
98K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy