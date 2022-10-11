How Much Money Can You Give to a Super PAC?

As with most election years in the United States, the 2022 midterm elections have been marked by a spirit of friendly competition between parties and positive messages from both sides of the political aisle — oh, just kidding. There’s been the usual sniping between candidates, along with the usual worries over the role money and political action committees play in the electoral process.

With the midterms less than a month away, you might wonder how much money you can give to a PAC to support your favorite candidates or issues. You have several different types of PACs to choose from, including traditional PACs, leadership PACS, partnership PACs, hybrid PACs and super PACs.

All PACs fall under the general umbrella of political committees that are not political party committees, authorized candidate committees or separate segregated funds established by a corporation or labor organization, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Super PACS, formally known as “independent expenditure-only political committees,” can receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations, labor unions and other PACs for the purpose of financing independent expenditures and other independent political activity.

Super PACs are not permitted to spend money on political parties or campaigns, according to the MasterClass website.

Rules governing how much you can give to a super PAC are not that clearly defined, even by the FEC. The agency says all contributions to federal candidates from nonconnected committees are subject to limits. It doesn’t explicitly state how much money you can give to a super PAC, though it does say the limit for any type of PAC is $5,000 per year.

According to the FEC webpage devoted to contribution limits for 2021-22 federal elections, here are the dollar limits for contributions made by individuals to various committees:

Candidate committee: $2,900 per election

$2,900 per election PAC (SSF and nonconnected): $5,000 per year

$5,000 per year Party committee (state, district, local): $10,000 per year

$10,000 per year Party committee (national): $36,500 per year

$36,500 per year Additional national party committee accounts: $109,500 per account per year

