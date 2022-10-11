Read full article on original website
WCNC
Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community. Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
WCNC
Head of Charlotte transit to resign
CATS CEO, John Lewis, is resigning. This comes as the transportation system continues to struggle with delays and inconsistent service.
West Charlotte wreck causes major delays on Wilkinson Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed for hours near Little Rock Road and the Charlotte airport due to a crash Friday morning that knocked down power lines and traffic lights. Crews responded to a crash on the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard a little...
'Not everyone thinks it's funny' | Legendary Charlotte ad man behind clever vodka campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sextro is a new vodka that's already shaking things up in Mecklenburg County. Its ads are hard not to blush at, whether it's phrases like "You don't drink Sextro, you have Sextro" or "Have Sextro on the first date. Have Sextro with your grandma." "I was...
After solar company declares bankruptcy, Kannapolis couple out $37,000
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Homes, filed for Chapter 7 in the Western District of North Carolina Court, which involves liquidating its assets in order to pay creditors. JP Morgan Chase Bank is its largest creditor with more than $80.5 million. Court documents filed also...
WCNC
It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
WCNC
Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people will come together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for...
CATS bus rider bruised by bullet impact, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is accused of shooting the side of a CATS bus, bruising a passenger's shoulder when he did so. Officers said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 along Ellington Street near Billingsley Road. CMPD said 34-year-old Scott Randolph Mayfield exited the bus before taking a pistol out. He then fired the gun, hitting the bus.
Light rail service will be suspended this weekend. Here's why
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're thinking of taking the light rail or street car this weekend, think again. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is suspending service to make routine upgrades. And while the outage is inconvenient for those who like to ride the rail, officials say it's all...
City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
These 3 NC towns ranked highest in affordable cities with the most people earning six figures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to high potential earnings, the Queen City has a lot of potential. A new study by How To Home analyzed the U.S. Bureau of Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities' data to determine the rankings.
WCNC
Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting on Burbank Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting near West Charlotte High School on Friday, according to Medic. It happened on Burbank Drive, about half a mile away from West Charlotte High School. Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries. You can stream...
WCNC
Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school
SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
QC happenings | 11 ways to have a fun fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a nice, warm weekend as you head out to events happening across the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
Juvenile arrested after gun found at Julius Chambers High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The gun was found after classes were dismissed for the day Thursday. The suspect has not been identified because of...
The future of the next CMS schools will be on the ballot soon
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is continuing its overview of school boundaries and buildings in anticipation of the 2023 bond referendum. This overview impacts where your child may go to school in the next few years and if you see a new school built in your neighborhood. "All...
'We're not giving up on anybody' | Governor Roy Cooper talks jobs with Concord HS students
CONCORD, N.C. — Governor Cooper talked to a class full of 11th and 12th graders at Concord High School Thursday about preparing for the future. After telling students about his own work path, he asked everyone about their field of interest before offering advice and possibilities. Cooper said, "This...
Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
