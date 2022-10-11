ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people will come together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS bus rider bruised by bullet impact, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is accused of shooting the side of a CATS bus, bruising a passenger's shoulder when he did so. Officers said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 along Ellington Street near Billingsley Road. CMPD said 34-year-old Scott Randolph Mayfield exited the bus before taking a pistol out. He then fired the gun, hitting the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Light rail service will be suspended this weekend. Here's why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're thinking of taking the light rail or street car this weekend, think again. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is suspending service to make routine upgrades. And while the outage is inconvenient for those who like to ride the rail, officials say it's all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Step Back In Time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. For nearly three decades, The Carolina Renaissance Festival has been wowing the crowds, with jousting, music, food, mermaids and more. This year one of the biggest attractions will likely be the Fin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting on Burbank Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting near West Charlotte High School on Friday, according to Medic. It happened on Burbank Drive, about half a mile away from West Charlotte High School. Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries. You can stream...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

QC happenings | 11 ways to have a fun fall weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a nice, warm weekend as you head out to events happening across the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Juvenile arrested after gun found at Julius Chambers High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gun was found at Julius Chambers High School Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The gun was found after classes were dismissed for the day Thursday. The suspect has not been identified because of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
CHARLOTTE, NC

