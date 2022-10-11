A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.

