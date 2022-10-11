ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 6

Brother Love
5d ago

Too racist anymore to fully describe the suspect? Gender? likely race? approximate age? distinguishing features? clothing? Maybe attitude? Language spoken?

Reply(1)
2
Lee Cobb
4d ago

I'm glad no one was shot. Another criminal off the streets thanks to MSP.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Driving#Michigan State Police#Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Banana 101.5

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy