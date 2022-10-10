ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City Attorney Kristin Bronson to depart, Kerry Tipper nominated as replacement

By ALEX EDWARDS alex.edwards@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work

“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans. 
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
newsy.com

Federal Funds Coming For Red Flag Laws: What The Laws Do

An 18-year-old with several swastikas and a school kill list on his bedroom wall was prohibited from possessing firearms after the Denver Police Department petitioned in June for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) under Colorado’s red flag law. The same department filed for another ERPO in June in...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora requires fiscal notes for future council proposals

City council members in Aurora will now be required to provide fiscal notes, or a cost analysis with potential funding sources identified, with proposals they bring forward for council consideration. The council gave final approval to the ordinance approving the new rules on Monday. Council voted on the proposal’s second...
AURORA, CO
nbc11news.com

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Tipper
MovieMaker

‘Colorblindness Is White Supremacy’: Deconstructing Karen Takes You Inside a Challenging Talk About Race

In spring of 2019, the producers of Deconstructing Karen invited several Denver-area white women to a dinner hosted by entrepreneurs Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, whose business, Race2Dinner, offers honest conversations about race. With cameras rolling, Rao, who is Indian-American, told the women that “white supremacy and racism is bad for everyone, including white people,” as the guests nodded in agreement. Then she asked everyone to introduce themselves. One woman said she wanted her children to grow up “colorblind.”
DENVER, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Business Hall of Fame laureates named

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN, DENVER METRO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. News: Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce today revealed the names of the six laureates who will be inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame at a dinner to be held on Feb. 6. They are:. Mary...
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Plans Major Expansion

Investment will help meet growing demand for exceptional medical care in northern Colorado plus establish a new cancer center in Loveland. UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) is planning a major expansion to meet the growing healthcare needs of northern Colorado. The highlights of the expansion project include a...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
K99

AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado

Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy