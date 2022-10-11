G7 pledges support for Ukraine in emergency meeting

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- G7 members said Tuesday they will continue to assist Ukraine in defending itself against Russia and condemned Moscow for the escalation of the war this week with two straight days of intense missile attacks throughout the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a statement in the capital Kyiv on Monday. He will speak to the G7 on Tuesday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI

The G7 met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remotely, spurred by Moscow delivering a widespread attack after a portion of the Kerch Bridge that connected Russia with occupied Crimea was destroyed over the weekend, angering the Kremlin.

Members also denounced Russia's forcibly capturing Crimea in 2014, which has never been recognized by the international community.

"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," the G7 said in a joint statement released Tuesday. "We will hold [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible to account.

"The G7 firmly condemn and unequivocally reject the illegal attempted annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in addition to the autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol."

Zelensky has continued to push G7 members to continue their support, especially militarily against Russia. Kyiv had had recent success in stalling Russian advances and in limited circumstances pushed Moscow back in key areas in the eastern and southern portions of the country.

"We have imposed and will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia, including on individuals and entities -- inside and outside of Russia -- providing political or economic support for Russia's illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory," the G7 said.

"We deplore deliberate Russian escalatory steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences."

The emergency meeting was confirmed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had talked with Zelensky. G7 members include the United States along with Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

G7 members have already imposed heavy sanctions on Moscow when they invaded Ukraine in February, but that has not deterred Putin and the Kremlin from capturing land and attempting to annex land it now occupies.

Russia had been part of the group until it forcibly annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

President Joe Biden said Monday he talked with Zelensky as well, as he offered continued military, humanitarian and economic support from the United States.

The White House said that in the phone call Biden underscored his ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Moscow and holding Russia accountable for its alleged war crimes and atrocities.

In the meantime, members of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday debated a resolution to Russia over its illegal attempt to annex four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine both criticized the other countries over the war.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on the draft resolution later this week and follows the U.N. Security Council's failed attempt to adopt a similar resolution on Sept. 30 due to Russia utilizing its veto power.

On the battlefield early Tuesday, Moscow launched a barrage of missiles targeting the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said Russia launched 12 missiles early Tuesday, hitting public facilities and killing at least one person.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com