CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
CNBC
Alphabet, Moderna, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management, and Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
CNBC
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
CNBC
Chile has outperformed other emerging markets and the S&P 500 this year. Here's how
Chilean stocks this year are leapfrogging those in other countries, including the U.S. The iShares MSCI Chile exchange-traded fund (ECH) is up more than 3% year to date, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 20% — officially trading in a bear market. There are several...
CNBC
Series I bond interest expected to fall to roughly 6.48% in November. But that's still a 'really good rate,' experts say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
CNBC
Bitcoin hovers at $19,000, and Tether makes big change to its stablecoin reserves: CNBC Crypto World
After noon EST, an AT&T spokesperson replied to Crypto World's request for comment on a story featured in today's show about the alleged hacking case writing in a statement that"fraudulent SIM swaps are a form of theft committed by sophisticated criminals." "We have security measures in place to help defeat...
UK investors brace for another week of market turbulence
City investors are bracing for a week of renewed choppy trading in UK financial markets as Liz Truss’s government attempts to regain control and the Bank of England steps back from its emergency intervention. Before markets reopen for the first time since the Bank halted its multibillion-pound support programme...
CNBC
Where is Alpha Now?
In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
CNBC
From Whole Foods to Gamestop, here are 5 retailers that accept crypto—but there's a catch
Nearly 40% of millennials and Gen Zers who own cryptocurrency plan to use it to make payments, according to PYMNT and BitPay's "Paying With Crypto" survey. Retailers are taking notice. About 75% of them plan to begin accepting crypto or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a recent Deloitte survey.
CNBC
The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch
The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
CNBC
Delaying big purchases, reducing debt: 76% of adults are making lifestyle changes to prepare for a potential recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Closing Bell” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F, 3PM-4PM ET) today, Friday, October 14th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/10/14/kroger-to-buy-albertsons-in-24-billion-dollar-deal.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA EISEN:...
CNBC
Insana: Signs emerge that the big drivers behind this hot inflation reading are starting to cool
Whether the financial markets have correctly priced in "peak inflation" and a potential Federal Reserve pivot is a topic for another day. But there is ample evidence that the inputs that drove inflation higher, especially in the goods sector, are heading back to Earth. A disinflation checklist may be in...
CNBC
October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market
All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
CNBC
Why the oil trade may have more juice despite a losing week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
CNBC
Xi wanted China to be at the tech frontier. 5 years on, tensions with the U.S. have dented that goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg said he missed a giant shift in social networking
People are increasingly using their social networking "feeds" to discover compelling content as opposed to viewing the media shared by the friends that they follow. Zuckerberg referred to TikTok as "very effective competitor." It's important for Meta to develop AI that can recommend a range of content including photos and...
