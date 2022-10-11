ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Investors#Stock#Cio#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft#Cnbc
CNBC

China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Guardian

UK investors brace for another week of market turbulence

City investors are bracing for a week of renewed choppy trading in UK financial markets as Liz Truss’s government attempts to regain control and the Bank of England steps back from its emergency intervention. Before markets reopen for the first time since the Bank halted its multibillion-pound support programme...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Where is Alpha Now?

In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
STOCKS
CNBC

The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch

The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
BUSINESS
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Closing Bell” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F, 3PM-4PM ET) today, Friday, October 14th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/10/14/kroger-to-buy-albertsons-in-24-billion-dollar-deal.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA EISEN:...
BUSINESS
CNBC

October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market

All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
STOCKS
CNBC

Why the oil trade may have more juice despite a losing week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg said he missed a giant shift in social networking

People are increasingly using their social networking "feeds" to discover compelling content as opposed to viewing the media shared by the friends that they follow. Zuckerberg referred to TikTok as "very effective competitor." It's important for Meta to develop AI that can recommend a range of content including photos and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy