Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
How Did A WV Man Con An Upstate New York Gun Buyback Out Of $21k?

There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
UTICA, NY
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Travel
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York

According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
ALBANY, NY
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced

It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
NY Replacement Plates, Not Free for Everyone! What About You?

What's the deal with your license plate? They look great when they are brand new, all shiny and clean. After a short time some of the New York plates start to fall apart as the colorful coating begins to peel off. Now the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles...
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie

New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Hear What Union’s Josh Hauge Thinks About Bentley Tonight

Here is our interview with Union Men's Hockey head coach Josh Hauge from earlier this morning on Big Board Sports. Below is the full interview enjoy!. Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100. School is in-session in New York, and a recent report from Forbes...
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter

Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
Johnny Depp Sighting In New York State! Was It Really Him?

Johnny Depp is arguably the most famous, easily recognizable, celebrity in the world. From television to movies, red carpet events and even his most recent courtroom drama, Depp's image has been captured on film and photograph millions of times. Less than one week ago Johnny Depp was spotted signing autographs...
