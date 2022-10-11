ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGvbT_0iUHqMCE00

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people.

What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.

Jaishankar said on Monday that the relationship with Russia has "certainly served our interests well," reported Nikkei Asia.

While defending New Delhi’s purchase of Russian arms, he said that India had a “substantial inventory of Soviet and Russian-origin weapons,” and the stockpile increased for a number of reasons, including “merits of the weapon systems themselves” and the fact that Western countries did not give weapons to India “for multiple decades.”

India has never taken a clear stance against Russia invading Ukraine, given its longstanding security ties, but has called for diplomacy and dialogue to end the conflict. Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that today's era is not an era of war, criticizing Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India voted to reject Putin’s demand for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow’s “illegal” annexation of four regions of Ukraine, with New Delhi favoring a public vote on the text along with over 100 other nations, reported Press Trust of India.

Comments / 18

ch
4d ago

Every nation that supports putin owes the Ukraine a debt of justice, a debt that can only be repayed when every citizen of that nation suffers the same fear, horror and pain putin is serving to the Ukraine. Because putin is a neo-NAZI and Putin's war crimes are racially based, justice requires that Russia be beaten down and broken up into powerlessness. A big chunk of Russia, sans russians, needs to be given to the Ukraine as war bounty. Putin has destroyed Russia, and put a target on every Russian.Any nation supporting Russia now deserves to take in Russian refugees then.

Reply
3
jbts
2d ago

Hey, please be careful of your verbal rhetoric i.e referring to Indian-Americans owning hotels,restaurant etc. These are Americans who serve and went down range,in addition police , doctors etc. whatever don't blame u.s citizens for national india.

Reply
3
thetruthseeker
3d ago

Warning to India: sleeping with rabid, mangy dogs like Russia won't make you many good friends!

Reply(1)
7
Comments / 0

