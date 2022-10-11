Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Car Accident Leaves Three With Minor Injuries
A two vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate 29 left three people with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. According to the accident report, a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 64-year-old Country Club resident Marvin E. Chrisman had slowed in traffic on I-29 just before 8 A.M. Thursday. That’s when a 2016 Chevy Malibu being driven by 39-year-old Savannah resident Donald L. Lawrence failed to slow and struck the rear end of the Chrisman vehicle.
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
kttn.com
Car destroyed by fire in Trenton
A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe truck Driver Hurt in Accident Near Marceline
A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries Tuesday morning when his semi ran off the road and overturned. Troop B of the Highway Patrol says 37-year-old St. Joseph resident Getachew M. Asefa was driving a 2016 Freightliner eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 a quarter-mile east of the Marceline junction when he lost control of the truck in a curve on the wet roadway.
kchi.com
St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash
A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction. According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
15-year-old killed in shooting in church parking lot
Blue Springs police are investigating an apparent homicide in a church parking lot Saturday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
I-435 in KCMO closed for 2 hours after rollover crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major three-vehicle rollover crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of East Bannister Road in Kansas City for two hours early Friday morning. The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. and resulted in multiple serious injuries, although the exact extent of...
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
kchi.com
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT
A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
Comments / 0