ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

New Poll Shows Strong Support For Proposed Kenosha Casino

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County residents favor a Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International casino by a more than two-to-one margin. 60% of the local residents supported the project and only 25%were opposed. That’s according to the results of a recent poll of 600 regional residents, conducted in late...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Back Below $4, Illinois Prices Remain High But Fall From Last Week

(Chicago, IL) Oil prices and gasoline demand slipped last week, leading to lower prices at the pump. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 5-cents to $4.35. The state remains 45-cents above the national average and the highest price of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County fell back 11-cents last week and stands at $4.42. In Wisconsin, prices dipped below the $4 mark, falling 21-cents to $3.83. The state has fallen back below the national average by 7-cents. Kenosha County’s average fell 28-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.80.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy