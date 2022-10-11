ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 11

By Panagiotis Argitis
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

  1. ‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
  2. Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
  3. Family, friends remember slain former RPD Officer William Keith Booker
  4. Local physicians urge vaccination ahead of peak flu season
  5. NY Attorney General files motion to restore all challenged gun laws

Weather forecast: Sun dominates today as we eye 70°

Fortunes change along with our wind direction Tuesday, after a cool start winds gradually become more southwesterly through the day bringing in some warmer air to the region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

