Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
- ‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
- Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
- Family, friends remember slain former RPD Officer William Keith Booker
- Local physicians urge vaccination ahead of peak flu season
- NY Attorney General files motion to restore all challenged gun laws
Weather forecast: Sun dominates today as we eye 70°
Fortunes change along with our wind direction Tuesday, after a cool start winds gradually become more southwesterly through the day bringing in some warmer air to the region.
