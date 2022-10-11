ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Elections
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

McKinney National Airport could offer commercial flights as soon as 2026, officials say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney National Airport could join DFW and Love Field in offering commercial service flights as soon as 2026, city officials say. The plan is still in its early phases. To bring it to life, voters would need to approve a bond referendum, and an airline would need to commit. But the director of the airport, Ken Carley, told WFAA carrier interest shouldn't be a problem.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFAA

Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Get Screened Now initiative - Preventative care during October

All month long we've been highlighting people and organizations that are fighting to increase breast cancer awareness and to improve access to life saving care. This morning our coverage continues with the "Get Screened Now" initiative, which in part is focusing on women of color who are at a statistically higher risk of developing breast cancer during their lives.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours

DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy