After 2nd conviction for Dallas serial killer, will Collin County try case and seek death penalty? Law expert weighs in
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Collin County District Attorney's Office has some difficult decisions to make about whether to pursue a case against Billy Chermirmir. Chemirmir, 49, was convicted a second time in a Dallas County court and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But investigators know Chemirmir,...
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
State Fair of Texas security director details how his team has been preparing for the fair since February
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas' security director promises: His team has gone through extensive training in order to be prepared for all sorts of threats at the fairgrounds — whether, it turns out, they even turn out to be true. On Friday night, the State of...
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Fort Worth police say
In a press release, police said the mother called about her son damaging her house with a hammer. Allegedly, he later pointed a gun at an officer.
'Check to Protect' | Safety campaign events held to warn North Texas drivers about airbag recalls
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of drivers in Dallas-Fort Worth may be at risk while behind the wheel. There is a major campaign underway to get their attention about their airbags. Sam Blocklyn is an assistant principal in the Fort Worth Independent School District. He drives an...
Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen Officer Jacob Arellano
Officer Jacob Arellano was killed while on the way to work by a suspected drunk driver. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Emergency landing on Kiest Boulevard: Small plane on way to Dallas Executive Airport reported engine problems before safely landing on street
DALLAS — A small plane en route to Dallas Executive Airport made an emergency landing on West Kiest Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing an end to its flight about two miles northwest of its intended final destination in the Redbird neighborhood of Oak Cliff. According to the...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
McKinney National Airport could offer commercial flights as soon as 2026, officials say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney National Airport could join DFW and Love Field in offering commercial service flights as soon as 2026, city officials say. The plan is still in its early phases. To bring it to life, voters would need to approve a bond referendum, and an airline would need to commit. But the director of the airport, Ken Carley, told WFAA carrier interest shouldn't be a problem.
The cooldown is coming | See the latest rain chance, cold front moving into DFW
There's a 70% of rain on Sunday, Oct. 16. And a cold front will move in overnight.
Woman faces intoxication manslaughter charge in Dallas police officer's crash death
DALLAS — A 31-year-old woman faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the wrong-way crash death of a Dallas police officer, police officials announced Friday. Mayra Rebollar was named as the suspect, according to a police news release. Officer Jacob Arellano died in the wrong-way crash, which happened late...
Doctor weighs in on study about colonoscopy effectiveness
A new study cast some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies. Dr. David Winter of Dallas weighs in.
Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
Get Screened Now initiative - Preventative care during October
All month long we've been highlighting people and organizations that are fighting to increase breast cancer awareness and to improve access to life saving care. This morning our coverage continues with the "Get Screened Now" initiative, which in part is focusing on women of color who are at a statistically higher risk of developing breast cancer during their lives.
Grandscape area of The Colony evacuated due to bomb threat, police say
THE COLONY, Texas — The entire Grandscape area of The Colony was evacuated Thursday evening due to a bomb threat, police said. Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. about a bomb threat at the Scheels sporting goods store. A Tejano music festival was happening at the...
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
'It's outstanding' | Hurst subscription service saves residents money on trips to hospital
HURST, Texas — A North Texas town has found a unique way to help out its residents when they need to take a trip to the hospital. The city of Hurst has an ambulance subscription service. The service started in 2004 with about 300 members and is now up to about 1,000, according to Hurst Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brent Craft.
