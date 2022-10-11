ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Salisbury, NC
WBTV

Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation on the campus of Livingstone College led to two people being shot on Saturday night during a homecoming concert, according to Salisbury Police. Officers arrived on the West Monroe St. campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to find two people shot...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Christ
WBTV

City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children

Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Ongoing payroll issues in Gaston County Schools

Female runners in Charlotte come together to discuss actionable ideas to improve safety conditions for runners around the city. CATS CEO John Lewis is leaving his job at the City of Charlotte, city officials announced Thursday. Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
