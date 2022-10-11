Read full article on original website
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
WBTV
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
WBTV
Catawba College hosts Rowan-Salisbury Schools teachers for a Technology Discovery Day
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Approximately 30 Instructional Technology Facilitators from Rowan Salisbury Schools (RSS) visited Catawba College’s Alcorn Digital Learning Lab for a Discovery Day on October 11 and 12. “Our time at the Greg and Missie Alcorn Digital Learning Lab was informative and inspirational,” said Greg Keys, RSS...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WBTV
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
WBTV
Two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation on the campus of Livingstone College led to two people being shot on Saturday night during a homecoming concert, according to Salisbury Police. Officers arrived on the West Monroe St. campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to find two people shot...
WBTV
Candidate Forum focuses on Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Catawba College and the Salisbury Post would like to invite the community to a Candidate Forum focused on the Rowan-Salisbury School (RSS) Board election on Monday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m. at the Norvell Theatre (135 E. Fisher St.). The RSS...
WBTV
Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
WBTV
NC State Treasurer, NCAE share ongoing concerns regarding payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The next pay cycle for Gaston County Schools employees is quickly approaching but many say they’re doubtful their checks will be correct. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been...
WBTV
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
North Carolina schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
WBTV
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30. The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.
WBTV
Ongoing payroll issues in Gaston County Schools
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
WBTV
Park and Recreation Commission frustrated by lack of communication from Meck. County staff on upcoming projects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioners and the Park and Recreation Commission say they aren’t getting the information they need about proposed projects and are instead finding out about them in the press. A special meeting was held Friday to discuss the bylaws of the Park and Recreation...
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
After solar company declares bankruptcy, Kannapolis couple out $37,000
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Homes, filed for Chapter 7 in the Western District of North Carolina Court, which involves liquidating its assets in order to pay creditors. JP Morgan Chase Bank is its largest creditor with more than $80.5 million. Court documents filed also...
