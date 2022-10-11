Community Q&A: Sierra Hutton shares love of sewing at her Yakima boutique fabric store, Sewn

Read full article on original website
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Federico Peña-Jimenez
Federico Peña-Jimenez was called home into the loving arms of his heavenly father on October 8th, 2022 at the age of 70. Federico was born on December 5, 1951 to Nicolas and Elipidia Peña in Union de Guadalupe Jalisco, Mexico. He migrated with his family to the United States in 1963 and settled in Southern California.
Gertrude Gipson
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, entered God's Kingdom on October 12, 2022, at the age of 97. Trudy was born to Pervis and Elizabeth Lee, on May 22, 1925, in Simmesport, Louisiana and lived in Simmesport and Beaumont, Texas during her school age years. In 1951, Trudy moved...
Limited flight options for Yakima to continue for now, Horizon Air president says
The demand for flights connecting the Yakima Valley to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and points beyond remains strong, but the pilots and aircraft available to provide them is limited. That was the sobering message Horizon Air President Joe Sprague delivered between craft beverages and appetizers Thursday night at an informal public...
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Yakima moves ahead with paid parking downtown, though charges and locations aren’t yet set
The Yakima City Council is moving ahead with paid parking downtown after a nuanced discussion at a study session Tuesday. In a 4-3 vote, the council decided paid parking is the way to go in the city’s business core, though the specific charges and locations have not yet been decided.
Opinion: Memorial's ER numbers add up to a community emergency
The news last week that Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is hands-down the busiest in the state was jarring, to say the least. Memorial treated 86,145 people in its ER last year — even more patients than bigger hospitals in larger communities across Washington. It isn’t that...
Emma English
Emma "Elaine" English, 75 of Selah passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 07, 2022. She was the second born of twins along with her brother Jim to Cecil Edward Carlisle and Cora Maxine Carlisle (Bacus) on August 29, 1947 in Zillah Washington. She is survived by her...
Opinion: Maybe this will get domestic offenders' attention
As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They’re targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases. Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of...
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
Terrace Heights Elementary School goes into temporary ‘secure and teach’ due to nearby police activity
Terrace Heights Elementary School was under a secure and teach order for about 10 minutes Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to the East Valley School District’s director of communications, Mikal Heintz. No students or staff were harmed. The secure and teach began at about...
Yakima County Commissioner District 1: Amanda McKinney vs. Angie Girard
All three commission seats are up for election this year, which was required by a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit accusing the county’s voting system of disenfranchising Latinos. In District 1, Amanda McKinney, a Yakima Republican, is facing Democrat Angie Girard. District 1: Amanda McKinney and Angie Girard.
