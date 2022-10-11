Read full article on original website
Jody
5d ago
The people don’t want foreign interference. The US needs to honor their preference. But let’s not import this violence to America via illegal immigration.
Reply
3
Related
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Violence has spread from the poorest slums to the city centre as up to 200 gangs carve up Port-au-Prince
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
US, Canada send police equipment to crisis-wracked Haiti
The US and Canadian militaries on Saturday delivered security equipment to Haiti including armored vehicles to help the impoverished Caribbean nation tackle spiralling security and health crises, Washington and Ottawa announced. US and Canadian air force planes landed in Port-au-Prince carrying "vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles," a joint statement from the two governments said.
The Jewish Press
50 Lost and Confused UK Jewish Youth Leaders Say No to Jerusalem Embassy
Some 50 leaders and members of Jewish U.K. youth groups have signed a letter to Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, criticizing her support for moving the British embassy to Jerusalem. The signatories, claiming to be “the future leaders of the British Jewish...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Belgorod shooting: Gunmen kill 11 in attack on Russian trainee soldiers
Gunmen have killed 11 people in an attack at a Russian military training ground on Saturday. During a firearms training session, two men opened fire on a group who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine, state-owned news agency Ria reported. The attackers were from a former Soviet republic, the Russian...
After appeals for help: US sends disaster response team to Haiti
The US Agency for International Development is sending an elite disaster response team to Haiti "as insecurity, gang violence, and the humanitarian situation worsen" across the Caribbean nation, a US official told the Miami Herald, DPA reported.
BBC
Xi Jinping speech: Zero-Covid and zero solutions
Many people in China normally don't pay much attention to these set-piece, long, predictable speeches from their leaders. However this year they were looking for any indication that the country's strict Covid amelioration measures might be eased after the Communist Party Congress. The short answer from Chinese leader Xi Jinping:...
BBC
Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'
Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Robert Pether: 'My Australian husband faces death in an Iraq jail'
When Desree Pether saw a photo of her husband's face for the first time in 17 months, she ran to the bathroom and threw up. "He looks like he's already dead," she tells the BBC. "It haunts me every time I shut my eyes." Australian man Robert Pether looks nothing...
France 24
Palestinian rivals Hamas and Fatah sign reconciliation deal in Algiers
Palestinian factions signed a reconciliation deal in Algiers on Thursday, vowing to hold elections by next October in their latest attempt to end a rift that has now lasted more than 15 years. The deal was signed by a leading figure from the Fatah party of President Mahmud Abbas and...
travelnoire.com
The U.S. Issues Travel Advisory For Trinidad and Tobago, The Country Pushes Back
The United States issued a travel advisory against Trinidad and Tobago earlier this month. The updated advisory urges Americans to stay away due to violence and shootings. The country’s capital, Port of Spain, dumbfounded by the advisory, expressed its sentiments. This resulted in the U.S. explaining its decision. A...
Comments / 5