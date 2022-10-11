Illinois brewers won 10 medals at last weekend’s Great American Beer Festival, Axios Denver's John Frank reports from Colorado.Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.This year the festival celebrated its 40th anniversary and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.By the numbers: The 2022 contest was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.Local highlight: Chicago's Maplewood Brewing Co. took home a Gold Medal in the Oatmeal Stout category for its "Fat Pug" beer. Fun fact: The Logan Square brewer, which opened in 2014, launched Illinois' first-ever brewery and distillery under one roof. Other local winners:Haymarket Beer Co. won Silver in the American-Belgo-Style Ale category. On Tour Brewing Co. won Silver in the American Pilsner category. Alarmist Brewing took home Bronze in the American-Style Lager category. Ravinia Beer Co. won Bronze in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category. Plus, several other Illinois breweries took home medals. Editor's note: This story was corrected to note Maplewood Brewing Co. took home a Gold Medal for its "Fat Pug" beer, not Fat Pub.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO