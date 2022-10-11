Read full article on original website
Texas sheriff declares Martha's Vineyard migrants crime victims
A Texas sheriff has moved to certify that the 49 migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had flown to Martha's Vineyard were victims of a crime. Why it matters: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar's actions will enable the mostly Venezuelan migrants to obtain a special visa they otherwise wouldn't have received enabling them to remain in the U.S., per the Texas Tribune.
Angie Craig, Tyler Kistner clash in 2nd Congressional District debate
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner clashed over abortion and the economy in the first and only debate scheduled for Minnesota's sole battleground congressional race. The big picture: The rematch in the suburban 2nd Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive — and expensive — in the nation.Control of the U.S. House could hang in the balance. The big issues: The economy and health care dominated the debate, which was hosted by the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Kistner blamed "out-of-control" federal spending by Democrats and a lack of investment in U.S. energy...
1-minute voter guide: Amendment D, E, F and Prop. GG in Colorado
The Colorado General Assembly referred a handful of measures to Colorado voters and asked them to decide the outcome.What to know: Here's a breakdown of four of the measures. All the amendments — which are changes to the state Constitution — require 55% for approval. Propositions, which are law changes, only need a simple majority to pass.Amendment D: This would add a new 23rd Judicial District, and would require them to be appointed from the current 18th Judicial District, which covers the same territory. Starting in 2025, the 18th District will consist of Arapahoe County, and the 23rd will include...
Washington state needs a new commercial airport, but site selection proves challenging
Washington state needs a new commercial airport — but local officials don't necessarily want it in their backyard.Why it matters: By 2050, Washington's airports will need to accommodate 27 million more passengers per year than existing infrastructure can handle, state officials predict. State of play: A state commission has narrowed the potential sites for a new airport to three, all in undeveloped rural areas of Western Washington. Yes, but: On Wednesday, Pierce County leaders sent a letter to state officials asking that two sites be taken off the list.Officials in Thurston County also have said they don't want an airport...
Kari Lake refuses to say whether she will accept election results if she loses
Arizona's Kari Lake on Sunday did not answer — when asked multiple times —whether she will accept the results of her state's 2022 gubernatorial election if she loses. Why it matters: Lake, a 2020 election denier, is locked into a tight race with Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona's next governor, a position that has the potential to affect the 2024 election process.
Iowa Democrats break silence to publicly support legal cannabis
Reformation around cannabis laws is quickly gaining support in the U.S., especially among the left — prompting more Iowa Democrats to break their silence and publicly support legalization.Driving the news: President Joe Biden recently announced marijuana pardons as a small policy change which could entice young voters before the midterm election.Democratic House leader Jennifer Konfrst told the Des Moines Register the issue is "ready for prime time," especially as more neighboring states move towards legalization, including Missouri and South Dakota.State of play: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear is headlining an event Saturday hosted by Free the Weed Iowa — a...
1-minute voter guide: Colorado Propositions 124, 125, and 126 on alcohol sales
Three questions on the 2022 ballot propose dramatic changes to the state's liquor laws.Why it matters: All the efforts failed to gain support at the state Legislature in recent years, so proponents are spending big money to take them to voters this November.What to know: The ballot questions are primarily pushed by alcohol purveyors — who are pumping in big money — to expand sales beyond the restrictive Colorado laws that limit the number of liquor stores and where alcohol can be sold.1) Proposition 124 allows liquor store chains to add more locations, up to eight in 2026 and increasing...
The race for Charlie Crist's former congressional seat heats up
It’s going to be a tight race for the congressional seat that Charlie Christ has vacated to run for governor. What's happening: A new poll shows Democrat Eric Lynn and Republican Anna Paulina Luna in a tied race for Florida's 13th district, which covers most of Pinellas County. David...
Twin Cities Art Week and futsal tournaments: What to do this weekend
🎨The inaugural Twin Cities Art Week is in full swing at 24 venues. Check out late-night preview parties at the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Institute of Art, gallery walkthroughs, film screenings and more. Prices vary. 😱 Browse spooky art at the annual Gods and Monsters horror art show in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday. Costumes encouraged. Free, $5 suggested donation. 🧑🎨Tour Franconia Sculpture Park in your Halloween best at the "Franc 'n' Stein" Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday. Costumes encouraged for the trick-or-treating hayride. Free, parking $5. ⚽ Watch futsal matches on Nicollet Avenue at the Eat Street Cup, an all-day tournament for the soccer-like sport. Free. 📚 Find a fall read at Twin Cities Book Festival this Saturday at the State Fairgrounds, featuring hundreds of exhibitors and activities for all ages. Free entry. 🧠 If bar trivia isn’t challenging enough, Trivia Mafia is hosting a "Big Brain Blowout" at St. Paul Brewing with extra difficult questions on Sunday. Play for free, or buy a $30 ticket for a chance to win the $500 first place prize.
Pet Haven opens first facility for foster families in Frogtown
A new facility from Minnesota’s oldest foster-based animal rescue opens Saturday, bringing free and low-cost services for pet owners to St. Paul. Driving the news: Pet Haven, a foster-to-adopt rescue that matches prospective owners with animals in need of a temporary home, is opening its first facility in its 70-year history in Frogtown tomorrow.
Herschel Walker chastised over "prop" by Georgia debate moderator
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, was chastised by a debate moderator Friday night after he used a "prop" badge in an attempt to prove he works with law enforcement. The big picture: Walker faced a number of questions about his past throughout the midterm elections...
National Democrats mimic news sites to influence voters in Colorado
Prominent Democratic operatives are creating a network of websites in midterm battlegrounds like Colorado that mimic local news outlets. Why it matters: The web content is designed to deceive voters by parroting Democratic messages under the banner of independent news, Axios' Lachlan Markay and Thomas Wheatley report. Candidates and campaigns...
Dems fear Kari Lake could be Arizona's governor—and a major MAGA star
Democratic Party strategists are watching Arizona's Kari Lake with growing alarm. Why it matters: As some see it, Lake — a 2020 election denier — could easily win the state's gubernatorial race and threaten its 2024 election processes. And with the talent she's already displayed even as a political novice, they see her potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.
Watch: A conversation on cybersecurity ahead of the midterm elections
On Thurs., Oct. 20, Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene will assess the rising threat of cyberattacks on civil society and how governments are responding to ensure election security in the midterms and beyond featuring former representative of Texas' 23rd congressional district Will Hurd and more.
Walker vs. Warnock U.S. Senate Debate BINGO
Tonight, the two main candidates running to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate square off in their first face-to-face TV and streaming debate. Lucky for you, we've created a trademark Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the contest and compete for Axios swag. Why it matters: The highly...
First look: White House trolls GOP with Rick Scott's own words
The White House plans to hand out parts of Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) "12 Point Plan to Rescue America" when President Biden meets with party volunteers Friday in California and Oregon. Why it matters: Democrats want to get off of defense by framing the midterm elections as a choice...
Illinois brewers win 10 medals in national competition
Illinois brewers won 10 medals at last weekend’s Great American Beer Festival, Axios Denver's John Frank reports from Colorado.Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.This year the festival celebrated its 40th anniversary and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.By the numbers: The 2022 contest was the most competitive to date with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.Local highlight: Chicago's Maplewood Brewing Co. took home a Gold Medal in the Oatmeal Stout category for its "Fat Pug" beer. Fun fact: The Logan Square brewer, which opened in 2014, launched Illinois' first-ever brewery and distillery under one roof. Other local winners:Haymarket Beer Co. won Silver in the American-Belgo-Style Ale category. On Tour Brewing Co. won Silver in the American Pilsner category. Alarmist Brewing took home Bronze in the American-Style Lager category. Ravinia Beer Co. won Bronze in the Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale category. Plus, several other Illinois breweries took home medals. Editor's note: This story was corrected to note Maplewood Brewing Co. took home a Gold Medal for its "Fat Pug" beer, not Fat Pub.
Arizona's Wren House, Oro and Saddle Mountain breweries win national awards
Arizona brewers took home three medals — including two golds — at this year's Great American Beer Festival, Axios' John Frank reports from the awards ceremony in Denver. Why it matters: The GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.
