Things to do in Austin this weekend, Oct. 14-16
There's plenty to do if you're avoiding Zilker Park this weekend.🎸 UTOPiAfest returns this weekend at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, with performances by Sir Woman, Shane Cooley and Shovels & Rope. Tickets start at $35.🕺 Dance the night away at ABGB at 9pm Saturday for Selena Tribute Night featuring Las Chicas En 512.🤤 Try curated food options from all over Latin America from 11am-6pm Saturday at the last Sazon Latin Food Festival of the year at Ani's Day and Night.🏈 Watch the Longhorns take on the Iowa State Cyclones at DKR Stadium on Saturday at 11am.⚽️ Cheer on Austin FC during its playoff debut at Q2 Stadium at 2 pm Sunday. The club takes on Real Salt Lake.
Hot Homes: 4 listings in Denver, starting at $435K
This week's roundup includes a starter home in Wash Park and a property with breathtaking downtown Denver views. Why we love it: This condo in a highly-desired location just one block off Wash Park offers mostly maintenance-free living and two deeded parking spaces. Neighborhood: Washington Park. Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2...
