Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Hello: Jeriann Ritter

WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
Person
Kim Reynolds
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 14-16

🇺🇦 The Sunflower Gala: A fundraiser in support of Ukrainian families. 6pm at West48 conference center in WDM. Tickets start at $100. 🕺 Silent Disco: Headphone dancing at downtown DSM's Western Gateway Park. 7-11pm, free headset rental with photo ID. Saturday. 🗑 DSM SCRUB day: Residents can...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
NEW VIRGINIA, IA
#Linus K12#Dmps#Wdm
sun-courier.com

State Veterans Affairs Commission hears community concerns about commandant turnover

Calls for answers and transparency regarding former Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Matthew Peterson’s recent resignation echoed through Whitehill Auditorium on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 5, during a quarterly Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs meeting, as numerous IVH residents, Marshalltown community members, and even state legislators voiced their concerns.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
TOLEDO, IA
Education
Politics
KCCI.com

Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat

EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
EARLHAM, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines man charged with securities fraud

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man is facing charges after police say he had an ongoing scheme to steal from and defraud an elderly person. According to police, 68-year-old Alan Steven Kessler is charged with one count of first-degree theft against an older individual, a class B felony; one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony; and one count of securities fraud, a class C felony.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought

AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
AMES, IA
Axios

Axios

