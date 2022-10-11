ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

National Fire Prevention Week highlights what to do in case of a fire emergency

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCYsk_0iUHoo4g00

Officials are reminding the public what to do during a fire emergency as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Officials in Norwalk responded to a call for smoke at a senior housing complex Tuesday morning, and firefighters in Easton responded to a house fire around midnight on Northwood Drive.

The National Fire Protection Association is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

As the weather turns colder in Connecticut, more people begin to turn on their heat sources and the risk of fires increases.

Officials want to remind the public about how to prevent fires, as well as what to do in case of a fire emergency.

Experts say checking for working smoke detectors and planning an escape route inside your home are among the most important prevention tips.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Easton, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Easton, CT
Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week#House Fire#Smoke Detectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy