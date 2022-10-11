National Fire Prevention Week highlights what to do in case of a fire emergency

Officials are reminding the public what to do during a fire emergency as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Officials in Norwalk responded to a call for smoke at a senior housing complex Tuesday morning, and firefighters in Easton responded to a house fire around midnight on Northwood Drive.

The National Fire Protection Association is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

As the weather turns colder in Connecticut, more people begin to turn on their heat sources and the risk of fires increases.

Officials want to remind the public about how to prevent fires, as well as what to do in case of a fire emergency.

Experts say checking for working smoke detectors and planning an escape route inside your home are among the most important prevention tips.