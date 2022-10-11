Read full article on original website
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
Commentary: Help us plan our climate change solutions coverage
Climate change is without question the largest threat facing south Louisiana today. Unchecked, it will not only rip our homes out from under us, but it also will have a direct, negative effect on how we make a living and how our culture grows, both of which are often inextricably intertwined. We’re already seeing the consequences.
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 7
The high school football season is in its seventh week, and there are some big games on the slate in the New Orleans area on Friday night. This will be the place to keep up with live scores in New Orleans and across South Louisiana. Edna Karr-Jesuit, West Jefferson-John Ehret...
Week 7 recap for St. Tammany football teams
Slidell took complete control of the District 6-5A race with an impressive road win, while Mandeville posted its highest points total of the season on Thursday night. Lakeshore earned its 19th straight district win, and St. Paul's defense shut out cross-parish foe Northshore. Salmen snapped a five-game losing streak, while Pearl River and Covington dropped a pair of tough district battles. The highlight of the week came at Northlake as the Wolverines moved to 5-2 for the first time since 2016 with a dominating homecoming victory.
St. Augustine-Rummel was decided on a key takeaway. Here's how things played out.
Clint Langford rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns, and a key takeaway helped St. Augustine secure a homecoming win as the Purple Knights defeated Rummel 42-23 Saturday at Tad Gormley Stadium. Rummel trailed 28-23 with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter when St. Aug. cornerback...
