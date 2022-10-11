ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Help us plan our climate change solutions coverage

Climate change is without question the largest threat facing south Louisiana today. Unchecked, it will not only rip our homes out from under us, but it also will have a direct, negative effect on how we make a living and how our culture grows, both of which are often inextricably intertwined. We’re already seeing the consequences.
NOLA.com

Week 7 recap for St. Tammany football teams

Slidell took complete control of the District 6-5A race with an impressive road win, while Mandeville posted its highest points total of the season on Thursday night. Lakeshore earned its 19th straight district win, and St. Paul's defense shut out cross-parish foe Northshore. Salmen snapped a five-game losing streak, while Pearl River and Covington dropped a pair of tough district battles. The highlight of the week came at Northlake as the Wolverines moved to 5-2 for the first time since 2016 with a dominating homecoming victory.
