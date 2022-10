Opponent: Greenville Triumph (12 – 8– 9) Another perfect night for a bit of footie. It’s easy to say this game doesn’t matter but I’m really hoping for a win. The Kickers haven’t lost a game in the past 8 matches. Finishing off the season with 9 game streak would be a nice cap to an already successful season. However, if we’re to win and have one of our key players get injured it would definitely be a pyrrhic victory. I laid out what I think Coach Sawatsky will do and I think the results will be right in the middle.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO