Mississippi State

Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
MEMPHIS, TN
Soybean farmers are impacted by low MS River

Soybean farmers are impacted by low MS River
UTAH STATE
First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
MEMPHIS, TN
$712.5 million coming to Mississippi to improve infrastructure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $712 million has been released to Mississippi for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement today. That includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
AAA launches ‘Move Over for Me’ traffic safety campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AAA is encouraging drivers to consider others while driving with a new campaign, ‘Move Over for Me.’. The traffic safety campaign urges Tennessee drivers to move over to a lane away from drivers who are parked on the side of the road for emergencies. AAA...
TENNESSEE STATE
Full allocation breakdown of Gov. Lee’s $100M violent crime intervention fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the launch of the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Tuesday morning. The one-time, $100 million addition to the 2022-2023 state budget is designed to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support,” Lee said...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
#Mississippi River#Water Level#Surface Water#Economy#Water Stagnation#Usgs#Als

