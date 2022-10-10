Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River nears all-time low despite Mid-South rainfall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the wet conditions, we saw Wednesday, the river level in the Mississippi River here in the Mid-South continues to drop. The Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team says the Mid-South got 1 inch of rain Wednesday. Still, that wasn’t enough to bring the level...
actionnews5.com
Soybean farmers are impacted by low MS River
actionnews5.com
First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
actionnews5.com
$712.5 million coming to Mississippi to improve infrastructure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $712 million has been released to Mississippi for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement today. That includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding...
actionnews5.com
AAA launches ‘Move Over for Me’ traffic safety campaign
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AAA is encouraging drivers to consider others while driving with a new campaign, ‘Move Over for Me.’. The traffic safety campaign urges Tennessee drivers to move over to a lane away from drivers who are parked on the side of the road for emergencies. AAA...
actionnews5.com
Leader of Shelby County legislative delegation discusses sit-down with Governor Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar, also the chair of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, said legislators brought up a number of topics during the delegation’s sit-down with Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday. Violent crime in Memphis has sparked strong responses from state leaders, including increased funding...
actionnews5.com
Full allocation breakdown of Gov. Lee’s $100M violent crime intervention fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the launch of the Violent Crime Intervention Fund Tuesday morning. The one-time, $100 million addition to the 2022-2023 state budget is designed to support local law enforcement’s work to reduce violent crime. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support,” Lee said...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
actionnews5.com
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 22-year-old man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000 women at an Ohio university. Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest...
