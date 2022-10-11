ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football: How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State for free this weekend

It’s not a good weekend to be Iowa State. The Cyclones head into Austin to take on the red-hot Texas Longhorns, who are coming off a huge 49-0 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in last weekend’s Red River Showdown. Iowa State, meanwhile, has dropped its last three games in a row and scored just 44 total points in that span. Kickoff for this one is Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 15.
