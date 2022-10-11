Read full article on original website
First Financial Foundation Grants The Performing Arts To Build Community
The First Financial Foundation has awarded the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF) with a $15,000 grant to fund the Van Wert Live Community Impact Program. The funds of this grant go directly to providing access to performing arts and cultural events presented by the VWAPAF. The funds are administered through collaboration with partner agencies that include the YWCA, Love Inc., and Van Wert City Schools, among others that connect the community with opportunities to engage with the arts. The generosity of The First Financial Foundation is building community and broadening the reach of the performing arts in Van Wert.
NSCC RAISES $13,000 FOR STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS AT 2nd ANNUAL VW GOLF OUTINg
Northwest State Community College recently hosted its 2nd Annual Van Wert Golf Outing on Friday, September 16th at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert. 96 participants enjoyed a fun day of golf, games and prizes, all in an effort to raise NSCC scholarship dollars for Paulding and Van Wert learners. In total, approximately $13,000 was raised as a result of the event.
Woodlan Cross Country Land Runners Up in ACAC
Saturday was ACAC Conference meet for Woodlan. The High School ladies were runner-ups. Katy Niles and Mae Emenhiser were 1st team all-conference while Cara Chen was 2nd team all-conference. Katy Niles placed 2nd with a time of 20:25, Mae Emenhiser placed 3rd with a time of 21:11, Cara Chen placed 8th with a time of 22:23, Riley Zent placed 21st with a time of 24:24, Brenna Lake placed 24th with a time of 24:44, Bethany Lockridge placed 31st with a time of 25:30 and Alexis Smith placed 35th with a time of 25:49.
