The First Financial Foundation has awarded the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF) with a $15,000 grant to fund the Van Wert Live Community Impact Program. The funds of this grant go directly to providing access to performing arts and cultural events presented by the VWAPAF. The funds are administered through collaboration with partner agencies that include the YWCA, Love Inc., and Van Wert City Schools, among others that connect the community with opportunities to engage with the arts. The generosity of The First Financial Foundation is building community and broadening the reach of the performing arts in Van Wert.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO