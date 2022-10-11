Angels in the Infield goes to bat for special needs ballplayers in Greensburg

Abel Ramer of New Alexandria celebrated his 13th birthday Sunday by playing baseball with friends and mentors at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

In truth, the adaptive baseball game was a celebration for all nine kids and young adults with special needs who took to the field, as it was for their family members and for the Seton Hill team members who helped them get their game on.

“This is a good opportunity to get to know new friends,” said Mike Hice, 28, a special needs player from Youngwood, who learned about the games three years ago from a friend he met at church. “You get to know each other a little bit better.”

“It’s nice to be able to work with these kids,” said Owen Dabol of North Huntingdon, a senior shortstop with the Seton Hill Griffins. “It’s good to see them laughing, being able to enjoy the game and having a passion for it. I’m glad I’m able to help them out.”

Angels in the Infield at Seton Hill is an outgrowth of a program that has been offered in the Greensburg area for about three decades. It provides those 5 or older who aren’t able to play on a typical community baseball team a spot on the roster in a league of their own.

The emphasis is on fun and friendship instead of competition for the roughly 30 participants. Nobody strikes out and, as the name implies, play is largely confined to the infield.

“Some kids bring their own bats and gloves,” said Stacey Kerr of Salem Township, manager of the program. “We have softer balls and Wiffle balls for kids who can’t hit the harder balls.

“We teach them how to bat,” she said, with players getting an assist at home plate, as needed.

Kerr has been involved in the program since her son Levi, now 16, was a preschooler. She said the program gives Levi, who has Down syndrome, a level playing field with others who share his condition, are on the autism spectrum or use a wheelchair.

“It gives him a place to go and participate in a sport he loves,” she said. “He’s part of a team.”

Crystal Mazurek of Youngwood has been taking her son, Landon, 6, to the adaptive Sunday games for two years.

She said her son, who has autism spectrum disorder, gets help batting and running the bases while also developing social skills with his peers.

“It gives him something to look forward to where he can feel included,” Mazurek said. “He’s made friends.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful thing. It’s hard to find sports for special needs children.”

Accompanying Abel Ramer on his big day at the ballfield were his dad, Harold, and grandmother, Jackie Shaw, also of New Alexandria.

Harold Ramer said his son, who has autism, has been taking part in the games for four years. The boy “looks forward to playing baseball with all his buddies,” Ramer said. “I’m just really glad there’s an opportunity for him to learn to play baseball in an environment where he’s equal to everyone else around him.”

Shaw, who is retired as a special needs instructor at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s Clairview School in Hempfield, has seen many of her former students benefit from Angels in the Infield.

“It helps them to grow and come out of their shells,” she said. “It helps a lot with their motor skills and fine tuning — being able to watch the ball come to the bat and being able to catch the ball.”

Griffins head coach Marc Marizzaldi joined his players on the field Sunday, playing first base. The Seton Hill team has partnered with the adaptive baseball program for more than a decade, he said.

“It’s rewarding for our players, knowing that they’re helping,” he said. “I think it really humbles our players and gives them a little bit of a different perspective on life. They know how fortunate they are to be playing baseball here in college.”

Sunday’s game marked the end of the fall season for Angels in the Infield players. They’ll take the field again in May for their spring season.

Before then, members of the team are expected to appear in Greensburg’s holiday parade, riding a float promoting the local Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive.

The Marines sponsor trophies for the adaptive ball players, Kerr said. She’s hoping to raise funds to provide the team with jerseys, replacing their matching T-shirts.

To learn more about Angels in the Infield, visit its Facebook page or contact Kerr at 724-433-0514.