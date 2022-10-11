Read full article on original website
WPG
4d ago
In the future It’ll be easy identifying the guy in the sunglasses with that mugshot. Don’t ask eye color, just ask which brand of glasses he’s wearing. Until then, he’ll be the coolest guy in prison.
Reply
3
Related
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 14, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 14, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted of stealing thousands in gold coins from Kimberly store
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota man has been convicted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of gold coins from a store in Kimberly. Travis Burrell, 38, appeared in Outagamie County Court where he pleaded no contest to a charge of felony Retail Theft as Party to a Crime. The court found him guilty.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’
EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness at arriving work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 am...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Arrest Three In Connection To Burglary At Empire Business
(Empire) Fond du Lac County authorities arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a business in the town of Empire. Sheriff’s officials received a call from an employee of Sabel Mechanical, which is located at W3150 Highway H, that a suspicious vehicle was parked nearby just before 5am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac deputies nab burglary suspects, look for hidden tools
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you know a business that had tools stolen in a recent burglary?. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three burglary suspects early Monday morning. Deputies recovered some stolen items but more are still missing, and they’re asking people to check their property.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City
Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
seehafernews.com
Three Arrested for Burglary in Fond du Lac County, Stolen Items Remain Unfound
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three people for burglary, however, the items they stole have not been found. Deputies were sent to Sabel Mechanical on County Highway H in the Town of Empire at around 5:00 Monday morning after receiving a call from an employee.
WBAY Green Bay
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Taking Drugs at Manitowoc Factory
A man was taken into police custody Monday evening after reportedly taking drugs at a Manitowoc factory. According to police reports, officers and EMS were sent to the factory at 5:45 p.m. EMS aided a 55-year-old man who was reported to be disoriented and confused. Officers were informed of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run
The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak. The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
wiproud.com
Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
WNCY
Two Child Death Cases Under Investigation
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Looking for Suspect in Overnight Hit and Run
The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
wtaq.com
Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Comments / 2