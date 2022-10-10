Read full article on original website
Alert Day Thursday
Tonight: Clear. Not as cold. Low 45. Wednesday morning: Sunny. 40s. Wednesday afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 70. Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Low 60s. *Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy rainfall developing in the evening. Thunder, gusty winds are also possible*. A lovely evening in Central New...
Beautiful fall day in store
Afternoon: Sunny and much warmer. High 67. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 45. Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High 68. Low 57. *A frost advisory is in effect for Central New York until 8AM today*. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine back to Central New York along with warming temperatures this week....
Construction projects update
The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
Police investigating multiple North Utica car larcenies
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police are increasing patrols as they investigate multiple car larcenies in North Utica. Multiple streets are involved including, Riverside Drive, Deerfield Drive East, Coolidge Road and Dawes Ave. Most of the larcenies from cars are happening in the late evening and early morning hours. Utica...
Gov. Hochul announces $4.2 million project to improve Saratoga Spa State Park
ALBANY. N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, the beginning of construction on a $4.2 million re-development of Roosevelt Drive within Saratoga Spa State Park. The project will improve transportation safety by adding pedestrian and bicycling pathways. The roadway will be moved away from the classical arcades, allowing room for a large patio to be used as a gathering place.
Griffo looking for community feedback on top issues in New York
State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, is looking for feedback from his constituents on what they think are the top issues facing New Yorkers. Griffo launched an online survey so members of his district can share their views on the state’s taxes, spending, gun laws and crime. “I value the...
Amazon truck catches fire in Otsego
Otsego, N.Y. -- New York State Police are investigating a truck fire in the town of Otsego that happened Wednesday. An Amazon truck was fully engulfed in flames on Bedbug Hill Road. At least 3 troopers arrived on scene. There are no reports of any injuries. News Channel 2 has...
DMV reminding customers to exchange peeling license plates
ALBANY, N.Y – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Mark Schroeder is reminding vehicle owners they can exchange any New York license plate that is peeling, for free. “We are encouraging New Yorkers who have peeling license plates to get new ones, without any charge, to...
Gov. Hochul announces second round of abortion provider support funds
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, $13.4 million awarded in the second round of funding to support abortion providers statewide. The fund will support 37 providers, covering 64 clinical sites. The second round of funding builds on Hochul’s commitment to ensure safe abortion access, by expanding eligibility to include, family planning providers that were not awarded funding during phase one, other licensed healthcare providers and independent clinics will also receive support.
Latest volleys in unending battle over NYS gun law
This past Thursday, a federal judge voted to halt parts of New York's restrictive new gun laws. He gave the state three business days to respond. The state filed an appeal Monday, along with a request that the court 'stay' Thursday's ruling pending the state's appeal of it. On Tuesday,...
