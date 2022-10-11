Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in occupied Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials are blaming Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists
