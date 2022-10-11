Read full article on original website
Related
Guardians walk-off Yankees in game three; take 2-1 ALDS lead
The Cleveland Guardians fought back to take game three of the American League Division Series (ALDS) from the Yankees last night, taking a 2-1 series lead, and putting themselves one win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series (ALCS).
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0