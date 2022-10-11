ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric vehicles could be charged within 5 minutes thanks to tech developed by NASA for use in space

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Slow charging and unreliable charge stations have been an issue for some EV owners.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • A cooling system developed by NASA for electronics in space could be used to help charge electric cars.
  • The system could, in theory, allow electric cars to be charged in just five minutes, NASA said.
  • The heat-transfer system can cool cables carrying high currents, potentially allowing super-fast charging without the risk of overheating.

Researchers have found that NASA technology developed for use on the International Space Station could also be used to charge electric vehicles at a much faster rate than in currently possible.

The complex cooling technique, which has been developed to help certain electrical systems in space maintain proper temperatures, can deliver almost five times the current of other electric vehicle chargers currently on the market, NASA said in a blog post .

Higher electrical currents generate more heat, meaning the more current flowing, the higher likelihood of components overheating.

NASA's complex heat transfer system, known as "subcooled flow boiling," can cool cables carrying high charges, potentially allowing for a faster flow of electricity without the risk of components overheating, according to the blog post.

In the blog, NASA said the system had been developed to help deliver "nuclear fission power systems for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond; vapor compression heat pumps to support Lunar and Martian habitats; and systems to provide thermal control and advanced life support onboard spacecraft."

Current charging time for EVs range from less than 20 minutes at some public fast charging stations to days or hours when using at-home chargers .

NASA claims the new heat transfer system could reduce the charging time at charging stations to just five minutes.

NASA said in a blog post: "Application of this new technology resulted in unprecedented reduction of the time required to charge a vehicle and may remove one of the key barriers to worldwide adoption of electric vehicles."

The US government has been ramping up investment in electric car charging to meet its target of installing 500,000 electric-car chargers across the country by 2030.

Slow charging and unreliable charging stations have been an issue for some EV owners.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Mark Robotham
5d ago

A few questions.1. How expensive is this technology?2. How easily mass produced is the tech?3. How easily is the technology maintained?4. Can the technology operate in the middle of no where with minimal upkeep and maintenance?It is really easy to set up charging networks in heavily populated areas it's quite another to set them up in a town 100 miles from anything with only 30 or so people in it. That's the challenge I have with this EV push. Not the big cities where people may only drive 50 miles a week. No the challenge comes in the remote places where the temperature reaches negative 20 and battery life is reduced to near to nothing.

Triples
5d ago

But where is all the power gonna come from? They claim 2035 no new ice engines made but I don't see power stations and lines being increased for this new load on our electric grid, nore is there nuclear power plants being built and those take time so I guess we'll be burning even more fossil fuels at a faster rate than what we're doing now but hey they're great for the environment

Richard Barry
4d ago

That has to be adapted to EVs and then be cheap enough to install in houses. This whole EV thing is ridiculous and I resent that politicians on both the national and states levels are making decrees and trying to force us into EVs while banning other legal products. I will not comply and I will never own an EV.

Business Insider

