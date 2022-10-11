Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
‘I have the plan’: Philippe Bien-Aime envisions District 2 turnaround ahead of Miami-Dade Commission runoff
‘I have the plan, experience, leadership and temperament to deal with others and get things done for the district.’. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime is running for the Miami-Dade Commission as a man with a plan. According to him, District 2, which he hopes to represent in County Hall after the Nov. 8 election, is in dire need of one.
floridapolitics.com
Joe Biden to visit Florida Tuesday, fundraise for Charlie Crist
This will be Biden's first political event in Florida since taking office. President Joe Biden is making a stop in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to campaign for Charlie Crist as he heads to the November General Election against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. This will be Biden’s first political event in Florida...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
fox13news.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
WSVN-TV
Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 93L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 93L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Invest 93L is an area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridianpress.com
Crist's Running Mate Mocks DeSantis, Says he Likes to Play Dress up [Video]
MIAMI—Shortly before Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist took the stage to address 200 or so Pro-Choice supports at his rally in Little Havana, Lt. Governor pick Karla Hernandez-Mats slighted Gov. Ron DeSantis by saying that while he was afraid of “drag queens,” he still liked to “play dress up.”
Click10.com
Feds: Weston couple ran ‘elaborate’ $6.4M Ponzi scheme
WESTON, Fla. – Federal prosecutors have charged a Weston couple with conspiring to commit wire fraud after authorities accused them of funneling more than $6 million into a Ponzi scheme. Fifty-six-year-old David Varrone and his wife, Sherry, ran a company called The Credit Engineers Inc. and used it to...
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
NBC Miami
More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
More than a dozen people have been arrested and more are being sought in connection with a more than $1 million car theft ring in Miami-Dade. After months of investigating, Miami-Dade Police said they've made multiple grand theft arrests of a group of criminals who they said have been selling stolen cars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station
If you recently purchased a Lottery ticket in Florida, you may want to check your numbers because a winning ticket worth over $153,000 was recently sold at a Florida gas station. Read on to learn more.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 7 in penalty phase is Nicholas Dworet
Count seven of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Nicholas Dworet who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. His mother, Annika Dworet, said during her victim impact statement that Nicholas had a full...
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wore a backpack to his Florida school emblazoned with a racial slur
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz roamed the halls of the Florida school wearing an orange backpack emblazoned with a racial slur and a swastika about 16 months before the deadly rampage.
Comments / 0