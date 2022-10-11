ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

‘I have the plan’: Philippe Bien-Aime envisions District 2 turnaround ahead of Miami-Dade Commission runoff

‘I have the plan, experience, leadership and temperament to deal with others and get things done for the district.’. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime is running for the Miami-Dade Commission as a man with a plan. According to him, District 2, which he hopes to represent in County Hall after the Nov. 8 election, is in dire need of one.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden to visit Florida Tuesday, fundraise for Charlie Crist

This will be Biden's first political event in Florida since taking office. President Joe Biden is making a stop in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to campaign for Charlie Crist as he heads to the November General Election against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. This will be Biden’s first political event in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
West Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Pinecrest, FL
City
North Miami, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Miami Springs, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 93L 2022 Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 93L which may form into a tropical cyclone over the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Invest 93L is an area...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Campaign Advertising#Marino#Dolphins#Triple Five#American
floridianpress.com

Crist's Running Mate Mocks DeSantis, Says he Likes to Play Dress up [Video]

MIAMI—Shortly before Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist took the stage to address 200 or so Pro-Choice supports at his rally in Little Havana, Lt. Governor pick Karla Hernandez-Mats slighted Gov. Ron DeSantis by saying that while he was afraid of “drag queens,” he still liked to “play dress up.”
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Weston couple ran ‘elaborate’ $6.4M Ponzi scheme

WESTON, Fla. – Federal prosecutors have charged a Weston couple with conspiring to commit wire fraud after authorities accused them of funneling more than $6 million into a Ponzi scheme. Fifty-six-year-old David Varrone and his wife, Sherry, ran a company called The Credit Engineers Inc. and used it to...
WESTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy