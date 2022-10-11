Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Teens, young adults seek solutions to violence in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of teens and young adults spoke up Saturday during an event on the near northwest side of Indianapolis that sought to identify what young people believe the root cause of violence in their communities is, and to hear their ideas for creating a pathway toward a safer city.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Good News: Coats for Kids
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Salvation Army...
Mockobee, O'Connell, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue running back Devin Mockobee softened Nebraska's defense with his powerful runs. Aidan O'Connell kept the Boilermakers chugging by cleaning up with closeout plays. Together, it was electric combination. O'Connell threw four touchdown passes and Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score...
Purdue student remembered as someone who uplifted others
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At an intimate vigil Wednesday at Purdue University, students heard from the people who knew and loved Varun Chheda most. Varun's close friends remembered him as an inspiration, someone who was always lifting up others around him. “He taught me the importance of genuine gratitude,...
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Indianapolis leaf collection runs Nov. 8-Dec. 2
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that this year's leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Marion County residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for curbside pickup each week on their regularly scheduled trash collection day over a four-week collection period.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update
INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
Indianapolis man sentenced in 2015 killing of pregnant woman at her northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Friday afternoon for killing a 28-year-old woman, who was pregnant with her second child, at her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis in November 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction...
Operation Football: Fishers 37, Zionsville 7
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville hosted Fishers Friday night on Operation Football. It's the final week of the regular season, and the Tigers head into the playoffs with a 37-7 win.
Starbucks on Monument Circle closing due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is closing its Monument Circle location in downtown Indianapolis due to safety concerns. The coffee shop, located at 55 Monument Circle, will have its last day of operation Thursday, Oct. 27. A Starbucks spokesperson told 13News that employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a...
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
Dave Calabro gets pied in the face by Lebanon High School
"Kids these days!" Dave Calabro, moments after getting a pie to the face courtesy of Lebanon High School.
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Indianapolis woman's ashes to be sent into space
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarice Terry Brown grew up in a segregated America, the daughter of a domestic worker and coal miner and sharecropper from Tennessee. She was just a young girl in the 1940s when her family moved to Indianapolis, decades before man would walk on the moon. By the...
State, ACLU debate religious rights and abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The battle over the state's new abortion restrictions took center stage in court Friday morning during a preliminary injunction hearing in Marion County. The ACLU of Indiana is attempting to get a second Indiana judge to say new abortion restrictions should not be enforced until after the courts decide if the law violates religious freedoms or not.
