Read full article on original website
Related
Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS. Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Missing woman found safe, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. Tanna Stevenson has been found safe, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A woman is missing after leaving home Thursday morning, police say. On Oct. 13, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a missing call in the 400 block of Parkdale Drive.
2 dead, 2 children injured in Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are dead and two children are injured after a crash Friday evening in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to police, the crash happened at Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Police said the two children are expected to survive....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
18-year-old arrested for 3 Midtown robberies, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested for 3 separate robberies in Midtown, over the course of 3 days. On Oct. 9 at approximately 3 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery on Young Avenue, off East Parkway South. Two people were walking on Young Avenue...
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
'I did it' | New details on triple shooting that left adult & 10-year-old dead, another injured; victims identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning. Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
localmemphis.com
Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out. Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful. "I got punched in the back of the head...
17-year-old girl missing nearly a week, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl has been missing nearly a week after leaving school. Jeniya Betts was last seen Friday, Oct. 7, in the 1500 block of Corning Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Betts left school and did not return home. According to MPD, she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
Victim won’t replace stolen items, afraid thieves will come back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jarvis Cook says two weeks after someone broke into his Southeast Memphis Apartment, he still doesn’t feel safe inside his own home. Cook said last month, crooks pried open his apartment door, ransacked the place, and left with two 55-inch televisions and some jewelry. “It’s very disappointing,” said Cook. “I’m out here […]
Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
Man hurt, woman dead after crash near Memphis airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured and a woman died after a crash Friday evening near Memphis International Airport. According to the Memphis Police Department, two cars were involved in the crash at Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. The man was taken to Regional One in critical...
VIDEO: Suspect running from shooting in broad daylight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video they hope will help them will help identify the man responsible for a shooting in a North Memphis neighborhood. MPD has not identified the victim but said they got into a fight with the suspect right before the shooting in the 1600 block of Oakwood Monday afternoon. […]
Suspect charged after 10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. FOX13 has learned that one man has been charged in the shooting. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 1