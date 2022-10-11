Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Sunny end to the weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Slightly cooler, drier, and more stable air will be moving into WNY tonight and into Sunday. The cool air was brought in by a cold front that pushed wind gusts over 40mph in Rochester today. The wind will fade heading into this evening. Expect a clearing...
13 WHAM
Weekend weather in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Heading into the weekend our weather looks fairly quiet. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with dry weather continuing. Cloud cover will gradually increase late tonight as a cold front starts to approach WNY. The cold front will move through WNY early Saturday afternoon and that...
13 WHAM
OCTavern Festival returns to the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton
Rochester, N.Y. — The second annual OCTavern Festival presented by Javas took place at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton Saturday. With a reservation, guests were able to drink inside the 215-year-old rural tavern, enjoy live music, cider, beer, and seasonal fare. In addition to the reserved seating on...
13 WHAM
Fashion Week Rochester returns for 13th year
Rochester, N.Y. — Fashion Week Rochester has returned to the runway for its 13th year. The show features three nights highlighting local and national designers, retailers, community leaders, and talent. The annual fundraiser for The Center for Youth attracts thousands of people to the region and raises funds and...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A special birthday
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 13WHAM’s own Mike Catalana. Tonight, Mike is enjoying time with his family- celebrating his 60th birthday!. As a cornerstone of channel 13, everyone at WHAM feels lucky to be able to work side by side with Mike. A fantastic friend,...
13 WHAM
Brittanee Drexel case to be featured on ABC's '20/20' Friday
A case that's gripped the Rochester area and beyond for 13 years will be in the national spotlight Friday, as ABC's 20/20 will feature the Brittanee Drexel case. Drexel, 17, of Chili, disappeared while visiting Myrtle Beach, S.C. in 2009. Her remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown...
13 WHAM
Friday Night Rivals: Batavia at HF-L
This week's Section V Friday Night Rivals game will feature Batavia and Honeoye Falls-Lima. The teams face off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at HF-L High School. The game will air live on CW Rochester and 13wham.com. 13WHAM's Sam Carter visited Batavia while Marty Snyder went to HF-L to prepare...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Helping others
Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
13 WHAM
Edison students get taste of potential careers on 'Diesel Days'
Rochester, N.Y. — A local high school is once again reinventing the field trip. Edison Tech hosted its second annual Diesel Days on Thursday and Friday. The event gave students a chance to explore rewarding career opportunities in diesel mechanics. It's a growing and promising field, with some 80,000...
13 WHAM
Amerks head coach previews home opener
The Rochester Amerks open their 2022-23 season Friday night against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Amerks coach Seth Appert joined us on Good Day Rochester to look ahead to the season.
13 WHAM
TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in East Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold at Wegmans on Fairport Road in East Rochester. The prize winning ticket was for the October 15 evening drawing and is worth $12,965. The winners identity has not been announced. TAKE 5 numbers are...
13 WHAM
Henrietta Fire District opens new firehouse
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new fire station and firefighter training facility on Saturday. The opening of the facility aims to reduce response time in certain parts of town. “This was a busy fire house and its going...
13 WHAM
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
13 WHAM
Hearing from Ukrainian families that have taken refuge in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Since the war started, hundreds of Ukrainian families have arrived in Rochester and many volunteers in the community have stepped in to help. Anna and her two sons were nothing but laughs in Webster on Friday, but just five months ago they escaped the war in Ukraine.
13 WHAM
Missing teens found and safely returned home
Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Harley Fairley and Timothy Jenkins have both been located and safely returned home in good health. MCSO would like to thanks everyone who assisted in the safe return of both individuals. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing...
13 WHAM
Naples Library holds groundbreaking celebration for major renovations
Naples, N.Y. — The Naples Library Board of Trustees and staff recently announced that construction is going to begin on the Naples Library Accessibility and Expansion Project in the fall. On Thursday, the library held a groundbreaking celebration for the start of the major renovations. Thanks to substantial funding...
13 WHAM
Man arrested, charged with arson in string of fires at apartment building in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says a man has been arrested in connection to a string of fires at an apartment building in downtown Rochester in April. On April 19 just after midnight, crews responded to 942 Monroe Avenue for the report of a fire in the stairwell and against the side of the building.
13 WHAM
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs Harry Potter themed concert
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performed a live Harry Potter themed performance Friday. The group presented a live reenactment of the score from "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" for the audience. Another performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday inside Kodak Hall at the...
13 WHAM
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week for Life
Batavia, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game. Shawn Elkins of Batavia won the top prize and elected to receive it as an annuity, receiving his first payment of $33,582 after withholdings. Elkins will continue to...
13 WHAM
Man found dead after fire in Livingston County
West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
