Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Sunny end to the weekend

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Slightly cooler, drier, and more stable air will be moving into WNY tonight and into Sunday. The cool air was brought in by a cold front that pushed wind gusts over 40mph in Rochester today. The wind will fade heading into this evening. Expect a clearing...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Weekend weather in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Heading into the weekend our weather looks fairly quiet. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with dry weather continuing. Cloud cover will gradually increase late tonight as a cold front starts to approach WNY. The cold front will move through WNY early Saturday afternoon and that...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

OCTavern Festival returns to the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton

Rochester, N.Y. — The second annual OCTavern Festival presented by Javas took place at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton Saturday. With a reservation, guests were able to drink inside the 215-year-old rural tavern, enjoy live music, cider, beer, and seasonal fare. In addition to the reserved seating on...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

Fashion Week Rochester returns for 13th year

Rochester, N.Y. — Fashion Week Rochester has returned to the runway for its 13th year. The show features three nights highlighting local and national designers, retailers, community leaders, and talent. The annual fundraiser for The Center for Youth attracts thousands of people to the region and raises funds and...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A special birthday

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on 13WHAM’s own Mike Catalana. Tonight, Mike is enjoying time with his family- celebrating his 60th birthday!. As a cornerstone of channel 13, everyone at WHAM feels lucky to be able to work side by side with Mike. A fantastic friend,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Brittanee Drexel case to be featured on ABC's '20/20' Friday

A case that's gripped the Rochester area and beyond for 13 years will be in the national spotlight Friday, as ABC's 20/20 will feature the Brittanee Drexel case. Drexel, 17, of Chili, disappeared while visiting Myrtle Beach, S.C. in 2009. Her remains were found in a wooded area of Georgetown...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Friday Night Rivals: Batavia at HF-L

This week's Section V Friday Night Rivals game will feature Batavia and Honeoye Falls-Lima. The teams face off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at HF-L High School. The game will air live on CW Rochester and 13wham.com. 13WHAM's Sam Carter visited Batavia while Marty Snyder went to HF-L to prepare...
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping others

Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Edison students get taste of potential careers on 'Diesel Days'

Rochester, N.Y. — A local high school is once again reinventing the field trip. Edison Tech hosted its second annual Diesel Days on Thursday and Friday. The event gave students a chance to explore rewarding career opportunities in diesel mechanics. It's a growing and promising field, with some 80,000...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Amerks head coach previews home opener

The Rochester Amerks open their 2022-23 season Friday night against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Amerks coach Seth Appert joined us on Good Day Rochester to look ahead to the season.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in East Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery officials announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold at Wegmans on Fairport Road in East Rochester. The prize winning ticket was for the October 15 evening drawing and is worth $12,965. The winners identity has not been announced. TAKE 5 numbers are...
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Henrietta Fire District opens new firehouse

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open their new fire station and firefighter training facility on Saturday. The opening of the facility aims to reduce response time in certain parts of town. “This was a busy fire house and its going...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing teens found and safely returned home

Perinton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Harley Fairley and Timothy Jenkins have both been located and safely returned home in good health. MCSO would like to thanks everyone who assisted in the safe return of both individuals. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing...
PERINTON, NY
13 WHAM

Naples Library holds groundbreaking celebration for major renovations

Naples, N.Y. — The Naples Library Board of Trustees and staff recently announced that construction is going to begin on the Naples Library Accessibility and Expansion Project in the fall. On Thursday, the library held a groundbreaking celebration for the start of the major renovations. Thanks to substantial funding...
NAPLES, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performs Harry Potter themed concert

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performed a live Harry Potter themed performance Friday. The group presented a live reenactment of the score from "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" for the audience. Another performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday inside Kodak Hall at the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week for Life

Batavia, N.Y. — A man from Genesee County has won the New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week for Life scratch-off game. Shawn Elkins of Batavia won the top prize and elected to receive it as an annuity, receiving his first payment of $33,582 after withholdings. Elkins will continue to...
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Man found dead after fire in Livingston County

West Sparta, N.Y. — Crews found human remains at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday in Livingston County. Deputies responded shortly after midnight Tuesday morning to Nunda Byersville Road in West Sparta. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Several departments helped put out the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

