Joe Biden to visit Florida Tuesday, fundraise for Charlie Crist
This will be Biden's first political event in Florida since taking office. President Joe Biden is making a stop in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to campaign for Charlie Crist as he heads to the November General Election against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. This will be Biden’s first political event in Florida...
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
"People are going bare now because they can't afford it." Rick Scott again isn’t offering Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
Last Call for 10.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody has a reminder for people hoping to stiff hurricane victims — the ban on price gouging is still in effect after Ian.
New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment
'The low number of participation shows that this narrative that Gov. DeSantis and his supporters are pushing — indoctrination in higher education — is entirely fabricated.'. Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey...
Direct mail roundup: Black voters targeted for anti-Crist IRS message
Six-figure mailer buy raises fears about beefed-up IRS: 'When they come knocking, remember Charlie Crist sent them.'. Mailers targeting Black voters are arriving in mailboxes with warnings about who Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has “armed” to come knocking for “their take.”. The Seminole Tribe of Florida...
Gov. DeSantis describes state insurer Citizens as ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'. Florida’s Governor continues to defend the state’s struggling property insurance market, though his words offer as much caution as reassurance. Gov. Ron DeSantis remarked Friday in Cape Coral that Citizens Property Insurance, the state insurer of last...
Gov. DeSantis appoints one new member to Enterprise Florida board, reappoints another
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed one new member and reappointed another to a group that steers the Sunshine State’s primary organization for trade and export development. Both are from South Florida. The Governor’s office on Friday announced the appointment of Jonathan Satter and reappointment of Katherine San Pedro to...
Delegation for 10.14.22: Ian aftermath — touring damage — bad fruit — social media blast
Business as usual: The post-Ian kumbaya moment is over. State and federal agencies continue to work together to help residents access benefits through joint channels. But just over two weeks since the storm, the political voices around recovery show signs of drifting further apart. And the unity period of Hurricane...
Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist
Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Promises kept, promises made
Ron DeSantis wants to prove that Florida is committed to a years-long recovery effort. It’s an act for the present and a gesture for the future. The Northwest Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Michael four years ago will receive another $126 million in funding through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program.
‘It’s wrong’: Charlie Crist blasts Gov. DeSantis, PSC for punting on utility rate hikes until after the election
‘The political charade in this delay couldn’t be more transparent — and it’s Floridians who will pay the price.’. Citing impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled hearings on utility rate hikes until after the Nov. 8 election. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says the delay is a politically motivated “charade” meant to help Gov. Ron DeSantis hold on to power.
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.16.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter that is supposed to be about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, but again this week is mostly focused on the incredible response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
Gov. DeSantis requests federal support for Florida fisheries in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Florida's fishing industry has a $10 billion economic impact. Gov. Ron DeSantis is requesting that the areas affected by Hurricane Ian be declared a federal fisheries disaster by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which would open up channels for more aide for those in the fishing industry. DeSantis...
New Ashley Moody ad explains why Attorney General is Florida’s ‘top cop’
The positive spot is a 'significant advertising buy across a majority of the state's 10 media markets.'. Attorney General Ashley Moody often refers to herself as the state’s “top cop,” and a new ad buy with that title delineates some of what that title means. The Moody...
Simply Healthcare earns national health equity accreditations
Simply Healthcare is the only health plan in Florida to earn the NCQA accreditations. Health equity doesn’t happen naturally. At least not now. Tammy MacDonald, Staff Vice President for Accreditation and Quality Programs for Elevance Health, says health equity efforts are intentionally designed. They use clinical and social data to better understand the social determinants of health care to make sure all communities are served.
Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian
So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
Gov. DeSantis gives $2M to police, firefighter groups to aid officers victimized by Hurricane Ian
'I have so many officers who suffered great loss, where they no longer have their houses, but they still come.'. Four police and firefighter groups helping officers and members affected by Hurricane Ian recover from the storm will receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to aid those efforts, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Conor Norris, Ethan Kelley: You shouldn’t need a license to be a good Samaritan
Silly occupational licensing laws strike again. After the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, Florida will have to spend years rebuilding. But one Texas roofer was arrested for just trying to help, showing that licensing laws often just get in the way. When disasters strike, Americans come together, ignoring political and...
Department of Environmental Protection panel holds off on new gopher tortoise regulation
The rules are to cover state lands that can be used as gopher tortoise recipient sites. The Department of Environmental Protection’s Acquisition and Restoration Council is going to err on the side of staying put for the moment, when it comes to modifying interim gopher tortoise management rules. The...
