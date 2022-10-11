ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden to visit Florida Tuesday, fundraise for Charlie Crist

This will be Biden's first political event in Florida since taking office. President Joe Biden is making a stop in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday to campaign for Charlie Crist as he heads to the November General Election against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. This will be Biden’s first political event in Florida...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
floridapolitics.com

New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment

'The low number of participation shows that this narrative that Gov. DeSantis and his supporters are pushing — indoctrination in higher education — is entirely fabricated.'. Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey...
floridapolitics.com

Direct mail roundup: Black voters targeted for anti-Crist IRS message

Six-figure mailer buy raises fears about beefed-up IRS: 'When they come knocking, remember Charlie Crist sent them.'. Mailers targeting Black voters are arriving in mailboxes with warnings about who Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has “armed” to come knocking for “their take.”. The Seminole Tribe of Florida...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist

Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Promises kept, promises made

Ron DeSantis wants to prove that Florida is committed to a years-long recovery effort. It’s an act for the present and a gesture for the future. The Northwest Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Michael four years ago will receive another $126 million in funding through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program.
floridapolitics.com

‘It’s wrong’: Charlie Crist blasts Gov. DeSantis, PSC for punting on utility rate hikes until after the election

‘The political charade in this delay couldn’t be more transparent — and it’s Floridians who will pay the price.’. Citing impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled hearings on utility rate hikes until after the Nov. 8 election. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says the delay is a politically motivated “charade” meant to help Gov. Ron DeSantis hold on to power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Planned Parenthood#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court
floridapolitics.com

Simply Healthcare earns national health equity accreditations

Simply Healthcare is the only health plan in Florida to earn the NCQA accreditations. Health equity doesn’t happen naturally. At least not now. Tammy MacDonald, Staff Vice President for Accreditation and Quality Programs for Elevance Health, says health equity efforts are intentionally designed. They use clinical and social data to better understand the social determinants of health care to make sure all communities are served.
floridapolitics.com

Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian

So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
