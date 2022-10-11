ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Update: Severe Injuries In Rollover Traffic Collision

SAN RAMON (BCN) Officers in San Ramon responded to a rollover traffic collision Saturday afternoon. One person was severely injured and taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition, officials said. No other details were immediately available. Police said the westbound lanes of Crow Canyon Road at...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality Friday Night On Interstate Highway 280

CUPERTINO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Cupertino. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:21 p.m. on the highway near the N. Wolfe Road onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported Friday night the incident...
CUPERTINO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Fairfield, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Felton, CA
Local
California Government
City
Vallejo, CA
SFGate

Arrests Made In 23Rd Street Shooting

San Francisco police arrested three people last week on attempted murder and multiple firearms-related charges, according to a statement from the police department. San Francisco residents Kiemariah Richmond, 22, and Keyari Carter, 21, were taken into custody Oct. 12 on the 1100-block of Folsom Street. A 15-year-old male was also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigate Tuesday Shooting Near School

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday near a school. On Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Valle Vista Avenue and Broadway near the Caliber ChangeMakers Academy at 500 Oregon Street. Responding officers...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

City Unveils New "San Frandisco" Roller Rink In Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Candidate Attacked With Slurs, Death Threats

The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

East Oakland Victim Apparently Bludgeoned To Death

OAKLAND (BCN) A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Redwood City, San Bruno Voters To Decide On Term Limit Changes For City Councils, Mayors

Voters in San Bruno and Redwood City will consider changes this fall to the term limits for each city's city council. San Bruno's Measure BB would implement term limits for the City Council and mayor for the first time in more than 30 years. The city has not had term limits for local office since 1988, when a state court struck down a voter-approved term limit measure originally passed in 1977.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening

Brendan Fraser was in attendance at last night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile before the film, Fraser recounted an incident during the filming of the 1997 comedy “George of the Jungle” that "brought traffic to a standstill on either side" of the Bay Bridge. "I had the TV on, and 'Oprah' got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters," Fraser recalled. Fraser re-told the story to the audience during the Q&A after the movie, adding: "My bad, it won't happen again."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run, Dui

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

3 Sent To Hospital Following 4-Alarm Fire At Apartment Buildng For Seniors

OAKLAND (BCN) Three people were hospitalized Friday morning following a fire at an Oakland apartment building for seniors, fire officials said. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:51 a.m. to 401 Santa Clara Ave., where 85 residents live. The building is near the Grand Lake Theatre and Lake Merritt. Crews found heavy...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco

The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

