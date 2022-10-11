Read full article on original website
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
SFGate
Gang Members Arrested In Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
SFGate
Update: Severe Injuries In Rollover Traffic Collision
SAN RAMON (BCN) Officers in San Ramon responded to a rollover traffic collision Saturday afternoon. One person was severely injured and taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition, officials said. No other details were immediately available. Police said the westbound lanes of Crow Canyon Road at...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality Friday Night On Interstate Highway 280
CUPERTINO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Cupertino. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:21 p.m. on the highway near the N. Wolfe Road onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported Friday night the incident...
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
SFGate
Arrests Made In 23Rd Street Shooting
San Francisco police arrested three people last week on attempted murder and multiple firearms-related charges, according to a statement from the police department. San Francisco residents Kiemariah Richmond, 22, and Keyari Carter, 21, were taken into custody Oct. 12 on the 1100-block of Folsom Street. A 15-year-old male was also...
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
SFGate
Police Investigate Tuesday Shooting Near School
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday near a school. On Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Valle Vista Avenue and Broadway near the Caliber ChangeMakers Academy at 500 Oregon Street. Responding officers...
SFGate
City Unveils New "San Frandisco" Roller Rink In Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from...
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara Candidate Attacked With Slurs, Death Threats
The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
85 people rescued from massive fire in Oakland senior living facility
The fire started when a blanket resting on a couch caught fire from a sparking power strip, officials said.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
SFGate
East Oakland Victim Apparently Bludgeoned To Death
OAKLAND (BCN) A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police...
SFGate
Redwood City, San Bruno Voters To Decide On Term Limit Changes For City Councils, Mayors
Voters in San Bruno and Redwood City will consider changes this fall to the term limits for each city's city council. San Bruno's Measure BB would implement term limits for the City Council and mayor for the first time in more than 30 years. The city has not had term limits for local office since 1988, when a state court struck down a voter-approved term limit measure originally passed in 1977.
Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Brendan Fraser was in attendance at last night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile before the film, Fraser recounted an incident during the filming of the 1997 comedy “George of the Jungle” that "brought traffic to a standstill on either side" of the Bay Bridge. "I had the TV on, and 'Oprah' got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters," Fraser recalled. Fraser re-told the story to the audience during the Q&A after the movie, adding: "My bad, it won't happen again."
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Hit-And-Run, Dui
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run...
SFGate
3 Sent To Hospital Following 4-Alarm Fire At Apartment Buildng For Seniors
OAKLAND (BCN) Three people were hospitalized Friday morning following a fire at an Oakland apartment building for seniors, fire officials said. Firefighters were dispatched at 5:51 a.m. to 401 Santa Clara Ave., where 85 residents live. The building is near the Grand Lake Theatre and Lake Merritt. Crews found heavy...
The Daily 10-13-22 This $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
The Palm Court at RH in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood is a luxurious restaurant that is strangely inside a Restoration Hardware home-furnishings store (rebranded RH in 2012). The whole space feels more like Beverly Hills than the historic blue-collar neighborhood. Nico Madrigal-Yankowski dropped by to try the Hearth Burger, featuring a slab of Monterey Jack and charred ciabatta, for $30. The burger actually came with quite a bit more: charred onions, arugula and an aioli slathered on the bottom ciabatta slice — but it tasted like the death of San Francisco. • After a long absence, a customer favorite returns to Trader Joe's
