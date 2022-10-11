Read full article on original website
South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end
PHILADELPHIA - A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later. Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and an open-air vehicle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
Philadelphia weekend shootings: 13 shot, 1 killed as more gun violence erupts across the city
PHILADELPHIA - Several investigations are underway after Philadelphia police say nine separate shootings leave 13 people injured, five critically, and kills one, as the weekend stretches on. The first shooting unfolded just minutes after midnight Saturday on the 2000 block of South 9th Street in South Philadelphia. Police say a...
Over a dozen shots fired in 'targeted' drive-by shooting at East Mount Airy gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting rang out as police say suspects targeted their victims at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section early Sunday morning. Police found a 24-year-old man shot inside a car parked at the pumps of a Liberty gas station around 1:20 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police: Overnight shooting in Old City leaves woman in critical condition, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - A woman has been hospitalized after police say she was shot in Old City early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, just blocks from Penns Landing, just before 3 a.m. The female victim was found with gunshot wounds...
Police: Man, 18, arrested for inciting crowd gathered to watch 'unlawful' car tricks in Old City
OLD CITY - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with chaos that erupted on the streets of Old City earlier this month. On October 2, chaos unfolded near the FOX 29 studio at the intersection of Market and 4th Streets. Around 10 p.m. crowds began to gather, blocking traffic...
Young and old march to end violence gripping Philadelphia neighborhoods
CENTER CITY - With so much violence gripping the city of Philadelphia, young people are taking a stand against the violence in their neighborhoods. On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, members of its city took to the streets to send a message to the chaos makers in the city, no one is backing down.
Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
Police: Man, 33, shot to death by drive-by gunman in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death as he was getting into a car after closing a family-run corner store Thursday night in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Berks Street around 8:10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Fox Chase hit-and-run; driver sought, officials say
FOX CHASE - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian. Officials say the accident happened Friday night, just before 8 p.m., on the 7900 block of Verree Road, in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Police were called to the location after a man was hit...
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
Man, 28, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 28-year-old man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. According to officials, 25th District police responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon, about 2:45, on the 3200 block of North Front Street. When they arrived, officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot...
Man, 63, dies after being shot in the head in dining room of East Mount Airy home, police say
EAST MOUNT AIRY - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in his dining room. Police say the shooting occurred on the 200 block of East Sharpnack Street at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. According to officials, 63-year-old Reginald...
Spooky Season at Lincoln Mill Haunted House
After Hurricane Ida flooded the Lincoln Mill in 2021, the owner decided to put a haunted twist on the building. Bob went to visit Philadelphia’s newest haunted attraction that will make you scream.
Police: Juvenile caught with loaded gun at high school football game in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As school safety takes center stages across the Delaware Valley, police say a male juvenile brought a loaded firearm to a football game for a Pennsylvania high school. Police spotted the reported runaway juvenile at the Bethlehem Area School District Stadium around 8:20 p.m. for a Friday...
New effort to improve relations with communities of color and police in Bucks County underway
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new effort is underway in Bucks County to improve relations, and open dialogue, between police and residents, especially with people of color. "The film draws a sharp point on this issue. There is a fractured relationship between police departments in the United States and the African American community," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.
Roxborough shooting: Second suspect arrested in ambush that left 1 teen dead, 4 other teens injured
Police say five suspects were seen on surveillance in connection with the shooting. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday and a second suspect was arrested Thursday, according to police officials. An arrest warrant for a 16-year-old suspect has also been issued.
Wawa closing 2 Center City stores due to 'safety and security challenges'
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa, a Philadelphia staple, announced Thursday it will close two Center City locations due to "continued safety and security challenges and business factors." "We are very sorry we can’t be there for our friends and neighbors at these two locations, but we continue to serve the community from our other nearby stores and our commitment to the greater region remains strong," a statement read in part. "Philadelphia is our hometown and that’s something that will never change."
