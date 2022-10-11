ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
Over a dozen shots fired in 'targeted' drive-by shooting at East Mount Airy gas station, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting rang out as police say suspects targeted their victims at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section early Sunday morning. Police found a 24-year-old man shot inside a car parked at the pumps of a Liberty gas station around 1:20 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is not known at this time.
Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
New effort to improve relations with communities of color and police in Bucks County underway

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new effort is underway in Bucks County to improve relations, and open dialogue, between police and residents, especially with people of color. "The film draws a sharp point on this issue. There is a fractured relationship between police departments in the United States and the African American community," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.
Wawa closing 2 Center City stores due to 'safety and security challenges'

PHILADELPHIA - Wawa, a Philadelphia staple, announced Thursday it will close two Center City locations due to "continued safety and security challenges and business factors." "We are very sorry we can’t be there for our friends and neighbors at these two locations, but we continue to serve the community from our other nearby stores and our commitment to the greater region remains strong," a statement read in part. "Philadelphia is our hometown and that’s something that will never change."
