How to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote
You may be interested to know about a gizmo on your Apple Watch that will help if it takes forever to get everyone in the right position for that annual family picture. Your watch has a camera remote that you can use to get a preview of the upcoming shot on your iPhone and then a timer to take the actual photo. As a result, you don’t have to run from the camera to the group, then back again because Uncle Jim decided to pick his nose at the wrong moment. Here’s how to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.
How to change the Windows boot drive in BIOS
Just needs a tweak in the BIOS. No biggie. If you have Windows installed on your computer and then installed a Linux distro next to that, your computer may not boot from the correct drive. If you would like your computer to have a default boot drive, you would need to change the boot drive in BIOS. Sounds difficult? Not really. We’ll show you how. We’ll also show you how to boot from a USB stick, DVD, or CD-ROM if you’re trying to install something.
How to change your Google Pixel Watch band
Google's first-ever smartwatch is meant for making an impression. Learn how to change your Pixel Watch band and seamlessly slip into a new style. From sporty to upscale, the new Google smartwatch already boasts tons of accessories for mixing up your look. QUICK ANSWER. To change your Pixel Watch band,...
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
How to block or unblock someone on BeReal
Looking to shrink your friends list? BeReal makes it really easy. The idea behind BeReal is that, by limiting you to a singular primary and selfie photo, this one app satisfies that modern primal urge to “over-interact” with social media. Now, if you post publicly or have a discrepancy with someone you’re friends with, you may be wondering whether you can block someone on BeReal. Let’s review how that’s done.
The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android phones
Having trouble installing that old app on your Pixel 7? There's a reason for that. The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android smartphones. This means 32-bit-only apps will refuse to install on the new Google phones. Google and partners have been pushing hard for Android to eventually...
Can you retake a BeReal? Yes, here's how
If you're dissatisfied with your BeReal, here's how to take a new one. BeReal has somewhat revolutionized modern social media. With the prominence of Instagram and Facebook, photos and videos have become the dominant form of social updates. BeReal allows you to befriend those in your inner circle, then post one photo daily. Furthermore, you can only see other people’s posts on the platform if you have posted your own. Let’s talk about retaking a BeReal if you aren’t satisfied with the one you posted.
Face unlock: How does the Google Pixel 7 compare to the Pixel 4?
How does the Pixel 7's camera-based biometric solution fare against the Pixel 4's 3D-driven approach?. Google announced the Pixel 7 series last week, and there are plenty of nifty features worth knowing. Between voice note transcription, Photo Unblur, and faster Night Sight, there’s a lot to like here. Google...
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches are getting Wear OS 3 and will allow iOS connections
Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches will join the few other devices that have Wear OS 3. Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be one of the first smartwatches to upgrade from Wear OS 2 to Wear OS 3. The update will only be coming to Gen 6 devices and not the rest...
Display specs leak for Google's foldable phone, but be skeptical
A leak reveals new details about Google's foldable phone. New details about the display on Google’s upcoming foldable phone have leaked. Sources claim the internal screen may support a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208. The internal display may also support a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s been a while since...
Has Google fixed the reception problems for the Pixel 7 series?
We tested the Pixel 7 series across three continents to see if the Pixel 6 series' network demons have been exorcized. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally available to buy in 17 markets around the world. That means many of you who had pre-orders locked in from day one will likely have already unboxed your precious new Pixels and admired the polished design, tested their stellar cameras, and breathed a sigh of relief that the in-display fingerprint scanner is totally fine this time.
Lite apps should be available everywhere and to everyone
Why do I have to use all of my phone's resources to run Facebook when Facebook Lite exists?. “Lite” apps have been available for years now, but they took off with Android Go — an initiative to make cheaper, low-end phones for people in low-income countries. Part of the initiative was the development of lightweight apps that work well on phones with low RAM and low CPU power. It could’ve been a cut-and-dry benefit for everybody with an Android phone. Unfortunately, developers decided to be evasive about it.
You told us: Robust zoom or realistic portraits? Here's what you prefer.
This was a relatively close race, but only one pick could be the winner. We’ve seen some impressive zoom tech on smartphones in recent years, with 3x, 4x, 5x, and even 10x cameras popping up. Google has also stepped up with the Pixel 7 Pro, going from a 48MP 4x camera to a 5x shooter.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
It's nice to see smart home stuff get better. Welcome to the 454th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google has officially committed to yearly updates for Wear OS. This is kind of a big deal, especially for app developers looking for more consistent support from Google. This could wind up being a big deal down the line, but it starts with the commitments.
We got up close and personal with the Pixel 7 Pro's new macro mode
Macro photography has quickly become a hot addition for smartphone manufacturers looking to spice up their camera credentials on budget and mid-range options. A dedicated macro lens is an easy and cheap way to bump up the number of cameras on the spec sheet, it adds an extra imaging dimension to camera-focused smartphones, and it makes for a good marketing talking point.
How to customize and use widgets in Android 12 [Tutorial]
Widgets have always been an important part of the Android experience, and there’s plenty you can do beyond just seeing the time and weather. When you unlock your phone in the morning, you can see the time, the weather forecast, the news, the schedule, and even what’s coming up next on Netflix with a glance. Android widgets make all of this possible, allowing easy access to as much information as you want without opening any apps. Here’s how to use and customize widgets on Android!
Soon the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will get a taste of Android 13
The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will soon be able to access the One UI 5 beta. Samsung has opened up the One UI 5 beta program to Galaxy Note 20 owners. The beta includes all of the improvements found in Android 13 and the changes Samsung made specifically for its phones.
How to cancel Discovery Plus
How to cancel depends on how you created your account in the first place. Discovery Plus comes with some considerable clout behind it, but it’s not for everyone — especially if you don’t care about renovations, cooking, or reality TV. If you’d rather spend your hard-earned streaming money elsewhere, here’s how to cancel Discovery Plus in a hurry.
Apple Watch Ultra buyer's guide: Everything you need to know
Apple's new flagship smartwatch has a lengthy feature kit. We detail everything you need to know and more.
