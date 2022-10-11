Read full article on original website
WAFF
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Athens woman dead after Limestone County car accident
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that one is dead after an accident early Saturday morning.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
WAFF
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
Decatur Police: Woman found with fentanyl, marijuana after running car off-road
A woman was found with fentanyl and marijuana after police say she ran her car off the road.
1 dead, police officer flown to hospital after north Alabama crash
Tuscumbia police say one person is dead and an officer is injured following a vehicle crash involving a Tuscumbia police cruiser. Police Chief Tony Logan said the incident happened about 8:16 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Officers arriving on the scene found a pedestrian had been struck and that...
Trinity man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputy
A Trinity man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase and assaulted a sheriff's deputy.
Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect
The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
WAFF
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night. The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene. The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride...
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
Madison County man indicted for securities fraud charges
A Colbert County man has been indicted for 13 violations of securities law.
Dog owner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges
A Franklin County woman has pleaded not guilty to both charges of manslaughter she faces in connection to the deaths of two people earlier this year.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire
A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
One injured after shooting in Trinity
Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in Trinity.
Youth accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old boy in north Alabama charged as an adult
A juvenile suspect who police say shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in north Alabama earlier this week was charged as an adult in the case. The suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the killing of 13-year-old Moulton Middle School student Mauricio Nevarez, Trinity police told WAAY.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
WAAY-TV
Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran
A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran. It happened on Thomas Edward Drive. The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom." Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very...
