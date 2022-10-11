ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
TANNER, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Tuscumbia, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville Hospital#Waff Rrb#Hawk Pride Mountain Road
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire

A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy