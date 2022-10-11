ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Man in police custody following deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Cleveland, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Accidents
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
whbl.com

Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Reported Missing From Greendale Found Dead From Car Crash

A man reported missing from Greendale in Milwaukee County is found dead from a car crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 77-year-old man crashed into a wooded area off the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Marshall early this morning and died at the scene. The cause of the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lakeland University
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking for Suspect in Overnight Hit and Run

The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police searching for armed robbery suspect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway following a robbery at the 1500 Block of W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh Friday around 8:47 p.m. The suspect is said to have been armed with a knife. He’s described as a white man possibly in his 30′s. He was...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtmj.com

Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle in Dodge County Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office says it happened on private property in rural Beaver Dam at about 5 o’clock. The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Town of Beaver Dam police, and county deputies...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County House Fire Kills One Resident

One person has died following a house fire near Random Lake earlier this week. Fire crews were sent to a house fire on Abbott Drive, near County Road I in the Town of Sherman Tuesday morning. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused significant...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy