KCRG.com
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
KCRG.com
A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
KCRG.com
Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
KCRG.com
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
KCRG.com
Staying Cool
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds have brought colder air as promised into the state. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph have been common and now will relax a bit as we head into the end of the work week. Overnight lows drop into the 20 and lower 30s, which will be common through the next 9 days. There is a slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance moves through the state. Have a good night!
KCRG.com
Newbo City Market celebrates 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids businesses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Newbo City Market celebrated 10 years of helping Cedar Rapids small business owners on Saturday. Dozens of people walked around Newbo City Market to sample what the several vendors had to offer and meet them face to face. “I always thought it would be great...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and a mostly clear sky. It will be a typical October Saturday with highs rising into the upper 50s and low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a perfect afternoon for a trip to the pumpkin patch! Tonight, won’t be as cold as last night with lows in the upper 30s.
KCRG.com
New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources
Iowa (KCRG) - The People’s Law Library of Iowa is a new website that’s working to serve as an accessible resource for understanding state law and legal resources in Iowa. The State Library of Iowa and the UI Law Library worked together for around a year to develop the website. Right now, it’s focused on three topics: Consumer law, Family law, and Landlord/Tenant law. It also offers guidance on researching legal issues, a glossary of more than 100 legal terms, and more. Director of the University of Iowa Law Library Carissa Vogel says it’s important to lower barriers to accessing these critical resources.
KCRG.com
Speed cameras updated on I-380
KCRG.com
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
KCRG.com
No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Concerns continue to circulate about whether there will be enough turkeys heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It comes as bird flu has impacted millions of turkeys across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated this year because of exposure...
KCRG.com
Boo at the Barn brings out hundreds
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles in Motion celebrated its annual Boo at the Barn on Saturday to help raise awareness of the organization. The nonprofit holds class for people with sensory disorders to be comfortable around a horse. Hundreds of people spent the afternoon decorating pumpkins, going on a scavenger hunt, and enjoying the food. The event was free for families to attend because of the sponsors of the event.
KCRG.com
Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in eastern Iowa have new tattoos after a fundraiser for Foundation 2 Saturday afternoon. People were waiting in a line out the door of Art by Lin in downtown Marion for the tattoos, which all incorporated semicolons. It’s a symbol of strength through mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide.
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for his role in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting, has filed a notice that he plans to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense and defense of others in his upcoming murder trial. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
KCRG.com
State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts
KCRG.com
'Tats for Tots' aims to provide Christmas cheer for those in need
KCRG.com
Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done
KCRG.com
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years. The restaurant is...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
