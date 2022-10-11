ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCRG.com

A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Much chillier air on the way, starting Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes in our weather are on the way, but likely without any rainfall for most. A cold front moves through Sunday which switches our winds to a northwesterly direction with some decent gusts during the day. Highs are limited to the low 50s for most.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Staying Cool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds have brought colder air as promised into the state. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph have been common and now will relax a bit as we head into the end of the work week. Overnight lows drop into the 20 and lower 30s, which will be common through the next 9 days. There is a slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance moves through the state. Have a good night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fall-like temperatures continue this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and a mostly clear sky. It will be a typical October Saturday with highs rising into the upper 50s and low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a perfect afternoon for a trip to the pumpkin patch! Tonight, won’t be as cold as last night with lows in the upper 30s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources

Iowa (KCRG) - The People’s Law Library of Iowa is a new website that’s working to serve as an accessible resource for understanding state law and legal resources in Iowa. The State Library of Iowa and the UI Law Library worked together for around a year to develop the website. Right now, it’s focused on three topics: Consumer law, Family law, and Landlord/Tenant law. It also offers guidance on researching legal issues, a glossary of more than 100 legal terms, and more. Director of the University of Iowa Law Library Carissa Vogel says it’s important to lower barriers to accessing these critical resources.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse join us...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Concerns continue to circulate about whether there will be enough turkeys heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It comes as bird flu has impacted millions of turkeys across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated this year because of exposure...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Boo at the Barn brings out hundreds

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Miracles in Motion celebrated its annual Boo at the Barn on Saturday to help raise awareness of the organization. The nonprofit holds class for people with sensory disorders to be comfortable around a horse. Hundreds of people spent the afternoon decorating pumpkins, going on a scavenger hunt, and enjoying the food. The event was free for families to attend because of the sponsors of the event.
SWISHER, IA
KCRG.com

Tattoo event raises money for Foundation 2

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in eastern Iowa have new tattoos after a fundraiser for Foundation 2 Saturday afternoon. People were waiting in a line out the door of Art by Lin in downtown Marion for the tattoos, which all incorporated semicolons. It’s a symbol of strength through mental health struggles and thoughts of suicide.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Dimione Walker to argue self-defense in Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man charged for his role in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge shooting, has filed a notice that he plans to rely on the defense(s) of self-defense and defense of others in his upcoming murder trial. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

