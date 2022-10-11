Davante Adams Is An Outright 'Bully' For Cheap Shot At Camera Operator After Loss

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams took out his frustration on a camera operator Monday, shoving him to the ground following his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs .

Wisconsin sportscaster Doug Russell, who covered Adams when he played for the Green Bay Packers, called it a “ straight-up BS bully move .”

“If you can’t beat the other team, bully the media guy ,” another Twitter user snarked.

Adams apologized, writing that he “felt horrible immediately.”

“That’s not me,” he added.

Adams noted his frustration with the way the game ended. He collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a fourth-down pass route for the Raiders’ last offensive play.

Discipline, which may include a fine, may be coming. The NFL didn’t immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

