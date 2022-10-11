Read full article on original website
Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it's Pete Buttigieg who's in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn't going to stop because she wasn't sure it was him. "It's me," the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to his wife, "That's Pete BOOT-GUG,"...
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate
Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election. Whitmer has placed her support for abortion rights...
Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies
Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's response: his usual election lies. In a rambling 14-page letter to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Trump did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena. Instead, he repeated various long-debunked election claims.
House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a high-profile public hearing Thursday. The unanimous vote marks a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President. It...
7 Takeaways from the January 6 hearing
The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Biden says January 6 committee has made an 'overwhelming' case
President Joe Biden said on Saturday the video and testimony shared at the January 6 hearing this week was "devastating" and said the committee overall has made an "overwhelming" case. Asked his thoughts on the hearing during an unannounced stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon, Biden said, "I think...
Trump does not say whether he will comply with subpoena in written response to January 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump on Friday does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. In a letter addressed to committee chairman Democratic Rep. Bennie...
First on CNN: Biden to zero in on abortion rights at DNC event 3 weeks from Election Day
President Joe Biden will try to keep abortion rights in the spotlight when he speaks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, a Democratic official told CNN, as the White House hopes the issue will continue to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections. Three weeks...
Four takeaways from Wisconsin's Senate debate
Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate. Barnes was clearly eager to attack Johnson -- perhaps an acknowledgment that the Democratic lieutenant governor is under more...
Supreme Court rejects former President Donald Trump's request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Trump had asked the justices to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to review about 100 documents...
Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
Judge drops 1 of 5 charges against Trump-Russia dossier source, in blow to special counsel Durham
A federal judge on Friday threw out one of five charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, in a major setback for special counsel John Durham's investigation. The judge dropped one of the five false-statement charges, specifically pertaining to the allegation that Danchenko lied to...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed. The effort appears to be an about-face for the Biden administration after a US official...
Justice Department formally appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Justice Department officially appealed the appointment of the special master, who is overseeing the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, in a brief filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. The Justice Department centered their brief on sweeping criticism of lower...
DeSantis migrant relocation program planned to transport '100 or more' to Delaware, Illinois, documents obtained by CNN show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant relocation program planned to transport "approximately 100 or more" migrants to Delaware and Illinois between September 19 and October 3, according to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request. The documents are memos sent to the Florida Department of Transportation's state purchasing administrator...
Lawyers, judges back Gustafson as GOP push Brown in Montana Supreme Court race
Former Republican Gov. of Montana Marc Racicot had never made an endorsement of a judicial candidate before. That was until the Supreme Court race between Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who is running to retain her seat, and GOP-endorsed President of the Public Service Commission James Brown. “I ruminated about it for...
Evan McMullin seduced and abandoned Utah Democrats
Buyer’s remorse has dominated Utah Democrats after the 23 April 2022 Utah Democratic Party nominating convention voted to not nominate a candidate for the US Senate. That convention was subverted by an outspoken party faction who supported the boneheaded idea that Evan McMullin, a former Republican whose only previous claim to fame was a quixotic independent campaign for President in 2016, was the only hope for unseating Senator Mike Lee. Successful in his political philandering, McMullin...
Secret Service documents handed over to January 6 committee show law enforcement discussed Capitol threats
Documents provided to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection by the US Secret Service show that the agency and its law enforcement partners were aware of social media posts that contained violent language and threats aimed at lawmakers prior to the US Capitol attack. The documents,...
