Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election. Whitmer has placed her support for abortion rights...
Fact check: Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with usual election lies

Former President Donald Trump was subpoenaed Thursday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's response: his usual election lies. In a rambling 14-page letter to committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, Trump did not say whether he would comply with the subpoena. Instead, he repeated various long-debunked election claims.
House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a high-profile public hearing Thursday. The unanimous vote marks a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President. It...
7 Takeaways from the January 6 hearing

The House select committee's final hearing on the Capitol Hill insurrection before the midterm elections Thursday used new testimony and evidence to demonstrate how former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the election but still went forward with efforts to overturn the results, leading to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Biden says January 6 committee has made an 'overwhelming' case

President Joe Biden said on Saturday the video and testimony shared at the January 6 hearing this week was "devastating" and said the committee overall has made an "overwhelming" case. Asked his thoughts on the hearing during an unannounced stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon, Biden said, "I think...
Four takeaways from Wisconsin's Senate debate

Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate. Barnes was clearly eager to attack Johnson -- perhaps an acknowledgment that the Democratic lieutenant governor is under more...
Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
DeSantis migrant relocation program planned to transport '100 or more' to Delaware, Illinois, documents obtained by CNN show

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant relocation program planned to transport "approximately 100 or more" migrants to Delaware and Illinois between September 19 and October 3, according to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request. The documents are memos sent to the Florida Department of Transportation's state purchasing administrator...
Evan McMullin seduced and abandoned Utah Democrats

Buyer’s remorse has dominated Utah Democrats after the 23 April 2022 Utah Democratic Party nominating convention voted to not nominate a candidate for the US Senate. That convention was subverted by an outspoken party faction who supported the boneheaded idea that Evan McMullin, a former Republican whose only previous claim to fame was a quixotic independent campaign for President in 2016, was the only hope for unseating Senator Mike Lee. Successful in his political philandering, McMullin...
