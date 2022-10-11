Read full article on original website
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
Presentation On Addiction Happening Sunday
The public is invited to attend a community prayer gathering in downtown Butler this weekend. First Church is partnering with a few other local churches as well as the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program for “Speaking Light into the Darkness of Addiction” on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
Winners Named For Rotary Banner Contest
Last weekend the Butler Cultural District made its debut, highlighting the arts community in Butler. The district is sponsored in part by the Butler Rotary Club, who is announcing the winners of their banner art competition. There were 27 banners displayed throughout the district in downtown Butler. A panel of...
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on South Duffy Road near the intersection with Whitestown Road. Crews from Butler Township, the VA, and Butler...
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
City Redevelopment Authority Approves Employee Pay Raise
The continued financial recovery of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler has allowed for another employee raise. At their meeting Thursday, the Authority board unanimously approved a rate increase for Gerald Kennedy of Kennedy Lawn Maintenance, Inc from $25 per hour to $35 per hour retroactive to this past April.
