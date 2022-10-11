Read full article on original website
Related
YETI gear is on sale at Amazon following the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's October sales event may be over, but you can still save big on popular YETI products.
Renpho massage guns are up to 72% off during Amazon's October Prime Day
Ease stress and tension with a powerful deep tissue massage gun that won't break the bank.
Create the home theater of your dreams with these discounted projectors from Amazon
Save up to 33% on Anker Nebula projectors from Amazon that'll bring the theater to your living room.
Get a 55-inch Fire TV for a little over $100 during the Prime Early Access Sale
This TV is bound to sell out fast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Apple Watch Series 8 is at its lowest price ever for Amazon's October Prime Day
Get the newest Apple Watch for 13% off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Stay hydrated and save 30% on a Hydro Flask water bottle during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Keep beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours with this stainless steel water bottle.
Beats headphones are still at Amazon Prime Early Access Sale prices
Snag the Beats Fit Pro and Studio Buds for up to 33% off.
Revlon's cult-favorite One-Step Hair Volumizer is under $50 during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
The latest version of Revlon's beloved hair tool is 31% off - but not for long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best camping gear deals during Amazon’s October Prime Day sale
Ready to plan your next off-the-grid trip?
Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the first time during the Prime Early Access Sale
Prime members won't have to pay the normal $249 retail price during this sale.
Casper's best-selling pillow is 30% off for the Prime Early Access Sale
Thanks, Amazon PEAS.
Hop on the TikTok trend and get a walking pad for $80 off
Get your daily hot girl walk-in-place done.
NordicTrack's popular exercise bike is 40% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Bring a boutique fitness studio experience into your own home with the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle.
This coveted Breville espresso machine is $200 off. Will you splurge?
The Barista Touch is $200 off through Oct. 17.
SFGATE shopping newsletter 10-12-22: The best Prime Early Access Sale deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially arrived! From Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, Prime members can score discounts across the site on tech, clothing, home goods, beauty and more. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for less than $90, save over $200 on the cult-favorite Peloton exercise bike, and even replace your old mattress with a Casper Sleep Element at a fraction of the cost. From discounted coffee makers to hair dryers, now is the time to load up your digital shopping cart. There are thousands of deals to sift through, but we’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to. Check out the best of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before the event ends.
Save $70 on a Ninja CREAMi during Amazon's October Prime Day and make delicious ice cream at home
Make ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothie bowls and more.
Solo Stove's largest fire pit is 30% off during Amazon's October Prime Day
Backyard s'mores sessions, commence.
Ayesha Curry cookware is 30% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
The nonstick cookware even comes in blue, if you want to show your Warriors pride in the kitchen.
iPads are discounted down to just $269 during the Prime Early Access Sale
iPads, iPad Pros, and iPad Airs are all marked down right now.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0