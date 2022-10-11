ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially arrived! From Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, Prime members can score discounts across the site on tech, clothing, home goods, beauty and more. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for less than $90, save over $200 on the cult-favorite Peloton exercise bike, and even replace your old mattress with a Casper Sleep Element at a fraction of the cost. From discounted coffee makers to hair dryers, now is the time to load up your digital shopping cart.  There are thousands of deals to sift through, but we’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to. Check out the best of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before the event ends.   
