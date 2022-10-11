Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Car crashes into fire truck, state trooper on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - A crash involving a Chicago fire truck caused a partial closure of outbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say around 5:30 a.m. a silver Infiniti smashed into a Chicago fire truck and an Illinois state trooper car that were on the scene of an earlier crash.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2
VOLO, Ill. - A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women. Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed by gunfire in South Chicago apartment building
CHICAGO - Two people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a South Chicago apartment building Saturday night. Police say a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third floor hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around 11 p.m. when shots were fired.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old driver crashes into CPD patrol car on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old driving a black sedan crash int a CPD patrol car after running a stop sign on Chicago's Southwest Side early Saturday. Police say the officers in the patrol car were responding to a call of shots fired and were headed south on St. Louis with the lights and sirens on when a black sedan heading west on 63rd hit the CPD car.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found unresponsive in Loop apartment with gunshot to the head: police
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head in a downtown Chicago apartment Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was found shot around 1:02 p.m. in an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop. The...
fox32chicago.com
Person surrenders after 18+ hour standoff with Oak Park police
OAK PARK, Ill. - No one was injured during a standoff that lasted over 18 hours in Oak Park overnight Thursday. A person surrendered to Oak Park police around 5:20 a.m. Friday after barricading themselves in a home in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue. Village officials say the...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said. He suffered trauma to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins
CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said. The group got off the...
fox32chicago.com
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside man charged with setting his home on fire
A 46-year-old Riverside man remains in custody at Cook County Jail after being arrested last week for allegedly setting fire to his West Burlington Street home in March. A Cook County judge on Oct. 7 set Anthony Barker’s bond at $150,000 after the Cook County State’s Attorney charged him with two counts of arson. Riverside police arrested Barker on the morning of Oct. 6 when he went to the police station to pick up a copy of the police report about the fire.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shoots knife wielding attacker after another is stabbed in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A woman shot a man with a knife who was allegedly assaulting another woman outside a residential building in East Garfield Park Friday night. Chicago police say a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue just after 8 p.m. when a 62-year-old man began swinging at her with a knife.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in crash on Route 41 in Lake Bluff
LAKE BLUFF, Ill. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 41 in Unincorporated Lake Bluff Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash at about 1 p.m. on Route 41 near Washington Avenue. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene when...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
