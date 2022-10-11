ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need

Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
‘Black Adam’ star admits a fan-favorite DC hero was intentionally omitted

For a sizeable subset of DC fans, the most exciting part about Black Adam is the introduction not of its titular star, but of the Justice Society of America, with the comic book world’s very first superhero team finally making their cinematic debut. While their roster includes such legends as Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), one character who would seem to be a natural fit for the film is conspicuous by their absence, it seems her AWOL status is no accident.
Will Wolverine bring his son with him to the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to take one giant leap in mutant-kind by reintroducing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3. While Ms. Marvel was recently teased to be a mutant herself, along with a few other newly-introduced characters, Wolverine will, as of writing, be the largest mutant name in the MCU by the time the film releases. We should not be surprised that the character will be making some appearance in the MCU as he was twice teased in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
‘Andor’ star teases dark truths for a classic Star Wars character

Andor doesn’t like to allude too much to the Skywalker Saga or other past Star Wars projects, but the inclusion of Mon Mothma as a symbol of the Rebel Alliance definitely harkens a lifeline to familiar territory. Of course, the Mon Mothma we see in the Disney Plus show,...
Who is Skaar, the MCU’s newest Hulk?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law certainly went out of its way to give the fans a treat, offering up so much to enjoy in its final half-hour episode. That includes delivering the cameo that comic book aficionados have been waiting on all season. Ever since Bruce Banner ventured off-world to return to Sakaar in the second episode, folks have been expecting some tease at a Planet Hulk/World War Hulk storyline to come.
‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was

Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis movies, ranked

A scream queen turned Hollywood A-lister, Jamie Lee Curtis boasts a uniquely varied filmography. Curtis, the daughter of movie stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, first rose to prominence amongst casual movie-goers by starring in her debut feature film, John Carpenter’s Halloween in 1978. Since then, Curtis has carved out a critically-acclaimed career that has included the acclaimed comedy A Fish Called Wanda, James Cameron’s action romp True Lies, and the beloved teen comedy Freaky Friday. Despite a great number of high-profile roles, Curtis boasts a number of hidden gems in her filmography, as well.
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled

Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
Did the ‘cursed’ house from ‘The Watcher’ ever get sold?

Ryan Murphy’s newest Netflix addition, The Watcher, engulfs everyone in the horrifying real-life tale of Derek and Maria Broaddus, a couple stalked while living at 657 Broadway. Even though, it seems like the true nightmare came five years after, at least that’s what David Barbosa would say. The listing agent and owner of David Reality Group were approached by the traumatized couple wishing to sell their $1.4 million home in which they endured horrifying experiences, which, unsurprisingly, was a task nearly impossible to bring to life.
