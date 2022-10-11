Read full article on original website
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis movies, ranked
A scream queen turned Hollywood A-lister, Jamie Lee Curtis boasts a uniquely varied filmography. Curtis, the daughter of movie stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, first rose to prominence amongst casual movie-goers by starring in her debut feature film, John Carpenter’s Halloween in 1978. Since then, Curtis has carved out a critically-acclaimed career that has included the acclaimed comedy A Fish Called Wanda, James Cameron’s action romp True Lies, and the beloved teen comedy Freaky Friday. Despite a great number of high-profile roles, Curtis boasts a number of hidden gems in her filmography, as well.
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
Will Evan Peters return for ‘American Horror Story’ season 11?
Evan Peters has carved himself a wonderful niche into the horror and thriller genres Hollywood loves to churn out for fans. His latest hit, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has solidified his career in acting. The question on American Horror Story fans’ minds is, will he be back for the new season of AHS?
‘Black Adam’ star admits a fan-favorite DC hero was intentionally omitted
For a sizeable subset of DC fans, the most exciting part about Black Adam is the introduction not of its titular star, but of the Justice Society of America, with the comic book world’s very first superhero team finally making their cinematic debut. While their roster includes such legends as Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), one character who would seem to be a natural fit for the film is conspicuous by their absence, it seems her AWOL status is no accident.
Mike Flanagan reveals how you land a job as one of his regular collaborators
Acting is a job which causes those doing it to bounce from project to project and director to director. Few, if any stars end up collaborating with one figure frequently, but, now, Netflix’s horror hero Mike Flanagan has revealed how he finds his teammates. The man behind The Midnight...
‘She-Hulk’ star divulges details on the alternate ending that almost was
Say what you like about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the show really went all out with its insane season finale. Our Jade Giantess Jennifer Walters had been poking through the fourth wall all along, but she positively smashed it into bits in this week’s last episode when she broke through the boundaries of Disney Plus to demand the staff of Marvel Studios make her a better ending.
Why wasn’t Mila Kunis in ‘Ted 2?’
Possibly one of the funniest and bizarre movies to hit the big screen in the last decade has to be Seth Macfarlane’s 2012 hit, Ted. The film, starring names like Transformers‘ Mark Wahlberg and Family Guy‘s Mila Kunis, saw its popularity rising not only because of the beloved comedy style employed by Macfarlane, but also thanks to the lead actors’ brilliant performance alongside a CGI teddy bear who talks like a sailor.
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
‘Werewolf by Night’ director had no interest in ‘hypersexualized’ gun-toting comics accuracy
Werewolf by Night, the very first Marvel Studios Special Presentation (aka what used to be simply called a TV special), went and introduced three key players from the horror side of the MCU into the franchise for the first time. Apart from Gael Garcia Bernal’s eponymous lycanthrope, there was his swamp monster buddy Ted/Man-Thing, and monster hunter extraordinaire Elsa Bloodstone, as played by British actress Laura Donnelly.
One perfect ‘She-Hulk’ moment has Marvel fans convinced Tatiana Maslany deserves an Emmy
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now over, but before the next era of the never-ending MCU begins — which in this case is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — fans are taking the opportunity to throw some love on the superhero sitcom’s star, Tatiana Maslany. She-Hulk, sadly like pretty much every other female-fronted Marvel project, has seen its fair share of online backlash but now Shulkie stans are leveling the playing field by calling for Maslany to clear it up next awards season.
