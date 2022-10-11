Courts saw huge uptick in stalled cases in first year of pandemic, new report says

Court officials have for years griped that a high number of judicial vacancies and courtroom closures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in fewer cases getting heard. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)

New Jersey courts saw a 63% increase in the number of cases considered backlogged during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new report that reviews the impact COVID-related closures had on the judicial system.

There were 101,603 civil filings and criminal cases considered backlogged in June 2021, up from 63,1982 the year prior, the report says. The biggest pileup was in Essex County, where over 23,000 cases were backlogged.

Every county saw an increase in backlogged cases, with Hudson County seeing the largest increase over time — up from 3,783 in June 2020 to 7,868 one year later.

The report’s findings are hardly a surprise. Court officials have for years griped that a high number of judicial vacancies and courtroom closures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in fewer cases getting heard. But the report, issued annually by the state Judiciary, lays out in stark detail how cases have piled up in every corner of the state, and how dramatically the courts transformed to continue operating as COVID spread.

“In many respects, COVID-19 has changed our court system, and indeed our society, permanently. It highlights a reality we have known all along — our courts must continue to evolve if we are to effectively serve the public,” Glenn Grant, acting administrative director of the courts, said in a letter in the report.

The report notes how domestic violence cases changed because of courtroom closures. The Judiciary permitted victims to amend complaints for some reasons without having to appear in person before a judge, reflecting a recognition that victims may not have safe access to technology in order to participate in virtual court hearings, the report says.

It also touts progress made in offering more translation services in-person and online, and a new online expungement system simplifying the process of getting criminal records erased.

The report also shows how the pandemic transformed landlord-tenant cases in particular, as federal and state officials barred landlords from evicting tenants. There were 53,183 of these cases filed between June 2020 and 2021, while 129,561 cases were filed between June 2019 and June 2020. But the number of backlogged cases — meaning cases not resolved in two months — rose sharply in that time period from 16,537 to 50,634.

New Jersey’s eviction moratorium ended on Jan. 1, 2022.

The report’s release comes as the state Senate is preparing to proceed with one long-stalled nomination to the New Jersey Supreme Court . On Thursday, the body’s judiciary committee is scheduled to hear the nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter, whom Murphy tapped for the state’s high court in March 2021. The panel is also scheduled to interview Appellate Judge Douglas Fasciale for a second vacant spot on the Supreme Court.

The seven-member court has a third vacancy. Murphy has not nominated anyone for that seat yet.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Courts saw huge uptick in stalled cases in first year of pandemic, new report says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .